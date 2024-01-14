Veggie-Friendly Quinoa Chili Recipe

Chili is a recipe that should be on everyone's meal rotation because not only is it delicious, it's usually made in one pot and is simple to throw together. With hundreds of versions out there it's easy to find one that meets your dietary needs and gives you that warm and cozy comfort feeling. As the popularity of plant-based and nutritious meals continues to rise, this veggie friendly quinoa chili offers a satisfying and hearty alternative, showcasing the versatility of quinoa as a protein-packed foundation. Laden with a colorful medley of vegetables, this chili not only captures the essence of comfort food but also lets you eat vegan without even realizing it.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The quinoa in this recipe gives the chili a hearty and meat-like texture while taking on the seasonings and flavors that we are combining in this recipe. This is a great meal prep item because it will keep well in the fridge for up to a week." When you're ready to enjoy, simply pull some out of the fridge, heat it up, and add your favorite toppings for a hearty lunch or dinner option.