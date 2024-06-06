Wendy's Is Launching A New Triple Berry Frosty In Time For Summer

Franchises love to introduce new menu items, but doing so can be quite the tightrope to walk. A hit might go on to become a classic, but a failure might be a nail in the coffin of the fickle consumer graveyard. That's why limited-time-only specials and riffs on tested classics can prove less risky to chains that face stiff competition for appetites and dollars.

Thus, Wendy's has frequently toyed with the lineup of Frostys it serves. While chocolate will forever, it seems, hold sway as the dessert of choice, various trend-conscious flavors have stepped alongside to woo the culinarily curious. Just last year, in the fall of course, Wendy's debuted a Frosty with a flavor profile that probably everyone saw coming — the Pumpkin Spice Frosty captured the taste of sweater weather. The chain has also done classic flavors like peppermint and modern classics like birthday cake.

Wendy's has even taken Frostys into the coffee realm too. In 2023, it launched Frosty Cream Cold Brew, a coffee beverage spiked with a creamer additive that mimics the flavor of a Frosty. The cold brew comes in the classic Frosty chocolate flavor as well as vanilla and caramel.