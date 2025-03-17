Here's What Makes Wendy's Frosty Different From A Milkshake

The classic Wendy's Frosty has been around for decades, captivating toddlers buckled into car seats and adults needing a fix on a hot summer's day alike. The fast food chain isn't stuck in its ways, regularly introducing new Frosty flavors and swapping limited-edition tastes to keep customers on their toes. With so many options to get a frozen fix, there's no wrong way to enjoy one — whether with a spoon, through a straw, or slathered on a golden french fry. The one thing that all Frosty fans can agree on is that the sweet treat isn't quite a milkshake, nor is it ice cream. So, what is it?

Technically, it's a combination of both. At least, that was Wendy's founders Dave Thomas's vision. The ingredients of a Frosty and the temperature at which it's created are two of the main components that separate it from a standard milkshake. To maintain the creamy texture that Frostys are known for, the specially formulated mix is frozen and blended at 19-21 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes until it's ready to serve. The ingredients in the pre-made package of liquid Frosty mix are listed as "fresh milk, cream, sugar, cocoa," but a closer look at the breakdown on Wendy's' website shows guar gum and carrageenan, two ingredients commonly used to thicken ice cream.