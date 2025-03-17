Here's What Makes Wendy's Frosty Different From A Milkshake
The classic Wendy's Frosty has been around for decades, captivating toddlers buckled into car seats and adults needing a fix on a hot summer's day alike. The fast food chain isn't stuck in its ways, regularly introducing new Frosty flavors and swapping limited-edition tastes to keep customers on their toes. With so many options to get a frozen fix, there's no wrong way to enjoy one — whether with a spoon, through a straw, or slathered on a golden french fry. The one thing that all Frosty fans can agree on is that the sweet treat isn't quite a milkshake, nor is it ice cream. So, what is it?
Technically, it's a combination of both. At least, that was Wendy's founders Dave Thomas's vision. The ingredients of a Frosty and the temperature at which it's created are two of the main components that separate it from a standard milkshake. To maintain the creamy texture that Frostys are known for, the specially formulated mix is frozen and blended at 19-21 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes until it's ready to serve. The ingredients in the pre-made package of liquid Frosty mix are listed as "fresh milk, cream, sugar, cocoa," but a closer look at the breakdown on Wendy's' website shows guar gum and carrageenan, two ingredients commonly used to thicken ice cream.
The secret to a thick Frosty lies in its origins
When Wendy's opened in 1969, the Frosty was among the first five items available on the fast food menu, along with Wendy's' classic hamburgers and fries, a few drink options, and chili (yes, chili). Originally sold for just 35 cents, the original Frosty flavor combined vanilla and chocolate for a rich, creamy treat. Thomas's vision for the Frosty required creating an entirely new machine, which he worked diligently on perfecting with the machine's creators. The Frosty machine is described as a "hybrid between a shake machine and a soft serve machine," allowing the pre-made Frosty mix to freeze, blend, and chill at the perfect temperature and consistency.
Wendy's' Frosty began with just one flavor, the original chocolate, but in 2006 the fast food chain expanded its offerings by introducing vanilla. Those two flavors remained the only Frosty options until Wendy's announced the Strawberry Frosty in 2022. The Peppermint Frosty and the Pumpkin Spice Frosty have also made limited-edition appearances throughout the years. The next time you're enjoying a Frosty that's so thick you have to eat it with a spoon (or fry), you can thank Dave Thomas.