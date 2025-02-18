2 Ways You Can Reportedly Customize Your Wendy's Frosty Soon
According to a joint Instagram reveal from foodie insiders snachwithzach and sodaseekers, Wendy's is said to be bringing you two new ways to customize its iconic Frosty desserts: Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions. In April, fans will be able to customize any Frosty flavor by adding a caramel, strawberry, or brownie batter swirl. The Girl Scouts Thin Mint Frosty — which is coming to the chain's menu this Friday, February 21st — is a teaser of what you can expect to get with them. Made from a creamy, vanilla mint base and swirled with a chocolate mint sauce, the new flavor is said to pair a crumbly, cookie butter texture of the famous mint-chocolate Girl Scout cookies with the cool, creamy texture Frosty. But, that's only the beginning of what fans can expect to get with their Wendy's Frosty this spring.
Following the addition of Frosty Swirls in April, mid-May will reportedly see the arrival of all-new Frosty Fusions. Similar to a Dairy Queen Blizzard or McDonald's McFlurry, Frosty Fusions will give Wendy's fans the option to mix existing Frosty flavors with a sauce and "various sweet treats" — think Oreos, M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and more (although we don't have the lowdown on the exact additions that will be available). Not only does this mean you could have many new options for your Frosty this spring, but it also means more variety for future limited-edition flavors. However, even amid all of the excitement for the new flavors and customizations, some Wendy's fans can only think about the classics.
The Frosty nostalgia is real
While very similar to the chain's Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, a flavor made with a vanilla Frosty base and mango pineapple swirl, unveiled along with Wendy's Krabby Patty meal as a collaboration with SpongeBob Squarepants in 2024 — the same year a Pennsylvania franchisee was hit with over 760 child labor violations — the upcoming customizations have sparked nostalgia for even older Frosty flavors. In comments under the collaborative Instagram post, customers made references to their favorite retired Frosty flavors. "They need to bring back the cookie dough Frosty!" said one. Another said, "As long as my beloved Orange Dreamsicle Frosty comes back, I'm happy."
While neither of these nostalgic flavors are confirmed to return any time soon, the good news is that, with the new Frosty Swirls and Fusions, there is potential to recreate them. Assuming that the vanilla flavor will remain on the permanent menu, the addition of a strawberry swirl could easily fulfill your strawberry Frosty cravings — or any other flavor, for that matter. The announcement has also sparked memories for Frosty fans who remember the days when Wendy's offered Fix and Mix Frostys in the early 2000s, adding excitement to the idea of recreating their old favorites.