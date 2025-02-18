2 Ways You Can Reportedly Customize Your Wendy's Frosty Soon

According to a joint Instagram reveal from foodie insiders snachwithzach and sodaseekers, Wendy's is said to be bringing you two new ways to customize its iconic Frosty desserts: Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions. In April, fans will be able to customize any Frosty flavor by adding a caramel, strawberry, or brownie batter swirl. The Girl Scouts Thin Mint Frosty — which is coming to the chain's menu this Friday, February 21st — is a teaser of what you can expect to get with them. Made from a creamy, vanilla mint base and swirled with a chocolate mint sauce, the new flavor is said to pair a crumbly, cookie butter texture of the famous mint-chocolate Girl Scout cookies with the cool, creamy texture Frosty. But, that's only the beginning of what fans can expect to get with their Wendy's Frosty this spring.

Following the addition of Frosty Swirls in April, mid-May will reportedly see the arrival of all-new Frosty Fusions. Similar to a Dairy Queen Blizzard or McDonald's McFlurry, Frosty Fusions will give Wendy's fans the option to mix existing Frosty flavors with a sauce and "various sweet treats" — think Oreos, M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and more (although we don't have the lowdown on the exact additions that will be available). Not only does this mean you could have many new options for your Frosty this spring, but it also means more variety for future limited-edition flavors. However, even amid all of the excitement for the new flavors and customizations, some Wendy's fans can only think about the classics.

