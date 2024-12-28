Turn Your McFlurry Into An Ice Cream Sandwich With One Effortless Hack

As delicious as a basic McFlurry order might be, even reliable sweetness can be revamped with a simple upgrade. Why settle for a simple McDonald's McFlurry when you can make yourself an ice cream sandwich with the stuff, instead? Order cookies as part of your next order and scoop the contents of your favorite McFlurry flavor on top of one of the flattened sides of a cookie. Once the sweet platform is coated in the frozen sweet treat, grab another cookie and sandwich the McFlurry filling in between the two cookie pieces.

Choose for your McFlurry to be made with Oreo cookies or M&M candies for an added jolt of sugar, or dollop spoonfuls of an ice cream sundae that is drenched in hot fudge or hot caramel onto a cookie base. This easy-to-assemble ice cream sandwich can be made with any cold sweet treat of your preference, and while McDonald's chocolate chip cookies offer the right kind of gooey, chocolatey, and chewy platform to create an ice cream sandwich on the spot, you can also take your McFlurry home to stack in between graham crackers or oatmeal raisin cookies you made from scratch.