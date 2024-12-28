Turn Your McFlurry Into An Ice Cream Sandwich With One Effortless Hack
As delicious as a basic McFlurry order might be, even reliable sweetness can be revamped with a simple upgrade. Why settle for a simple McDonald's McFlurry when you can make yourself an ice cream sandwich with the stuff, instead? Order cookies as part of your next order and scoop the contents of your favorite McFlurry flavor on top of one of the flattened sides of a cookie. Once the sweet platform is coated in the frozen sweet treat, grab another cookie and sandwich the McFlurry filling in between the two cookie pieces.
Choose for your McFlurry to be made with Oreo cookies or M&M candies for an added jolt of sugar, or dollop spoonfuls of an ice cream sundae that is drenched in hot fudge or hot caramel onto a cookie base. This easy-to-assemble ice cream sandwich can be made with any cold sweet treat of your preference, and while McDonald's chocolate chip cookies offer the right kind of gooey, chocolatey, and chewy platform to create an ice cream sandwich on the spot, you can also take your McFlurry home to stack in between graham crackers or oatmeal raisin cookies you made from scratch.
You'll be loving this treat
If fellow McDonald's visitors beat you to the last cookie order, don't despair. A baked apple pie can also serve as the foundation for a sweet ice cream sandwich. Though the flaky pieces will be more brittle than the chocolate chip cookies, the sugar-topped crust of the apple pie can help you create a kind of pie-a-la-mode sandwich on the go. Order a second piece of pie to sandwich the ice cream filling of your choice in between the two pieces and you'll have a convenient handheld dessert that might be an off-menu item but should definitely be an order locked in your McDonald's rotation.
Should you be in a hurry or simply not have an immediate appetite for a sweet treat, you can order a McFlurry and take it home to compile your ice cream sandwich in the comfort of your own kitchen when your sweet tooth starts talking. Simply stash the McFlurry into your freezer and take the container out to warm a few minutes before you intend to scoop the treat onto your cookie of choice. For an added touch of sweetness, coat cookies in chocolate, drizzle ribbons of Nutella on top of your McFlurry, or roll the perimeter of your ice-cream-filled sandwich into a shallow dish of chocolate chips for a final flourish of decadence.