Why Is McDonald's Latest McFlurry Named After Grandma?

McDonald's always finds a way to keep customers coming back for another bite, whether it's to grab the chain's upgraded burgers with over 50 tweaks announced at the end of 2023 or to try its occasional limited-edition menu items, like the new Grandma McFlurry. The latest rendition of its popular McFlurry officially launched at the end of May 2024, and its mix-ins are what earned it the grandma moniker.

In a press release, McDonald's said that the ice cream treat pays homage to those candies that are often found in the bottom of everyone's grandma's purse. You know, the hard candies in golden wrappers that taste like butterscotch, caramel, and toffee that you probably wouldn't grab at the store on your own but would certainly enjoy when grandma gave you one. The newest McFlurry uses the same creamy, vanilla ice cream you'd expect combined with an orange-brown butterscotch-flavored syrup and crunchy candy bits.

I tried a Grandma McFlurry last week, and the name and description from the Golden Arches is pretty spot on. Sure, it's sweet, but not so much that I didn't enjoy the ice cream. The bits of hard candy add crunch and taste like butterscotch and caramel while the syrup has a sweet butterscotch flavor too. It certainly gave me a nostalgic feeling with every bite. Other official taste tests and reviews had similar responses.