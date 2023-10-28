Why McDonald's Is Saying Goodbye To Its Current McFlurry Spoons

If you've ever ordered a McFlurry before, then you already know the familiar scene: You grab your frozen creamy treat, mixed with solid bits of mini M&Ms or Oreo cookies. Scooping out all those crunchy mix-ins is a hefty job, and it requires a hefty tool — the iconic McDonald's McFlurry spoon. It's a thick clear plastic shovel of a utensil. But, now, the burger giant is waving goodbye to its McFlurry spoon and redirecting toward a more sustainable route.

Moving forward, McFlurries will be served with the same spoon currently used with McDonald's sundaes, a smaller black spoon, reports Nation's Restaurant News. Not only will the spoon swap be a change for McFlurry fans, but it'll be an even larger adjustment for employees. That square, hollow handle on the old McFlurry spoon served a functional purpose (and it wasn't a straw, as some fans theorized). The handle was attached to an arm on the McFlurry-making machine and acted as a spindle for mixing all those M&Ms and other candies into the soft serve. According to an official press release from McDonald's, this nationwide shift will entail making McFlurries with reusable spindles that can be removed for cleaning while a new one takes its place. This simple spoon swap minimizes the chain's plastic use while minimizing changes to the McFlurry-eating experience for foodies.