The Family-Owned Coffee Supplier McDonald's Uses For Its Brews

McDonald's has a pretty extensive coffee menu and some coffee drinkers even prefer McDonald's coffee to, say, Starbucks. Whether McDonald's is your go-to coffee spot or you're just curious about its business, you may have wondered where it gets its coffee supply.

Well, as it turns out, McDonald's may be a big corporation, but it relies on a family-owned coffee supplier for the majority of its brews. The supplier, Gaviña Gourmet Coffee, is a coffee plant located in Vernon, California (near Los Angeles) where founder Don Francisco Gaviña put down roots for the family business after immigrating to California from Cuba in 1963. In 1983, the coffee company began selling drip coffee to a few Southern California McDonald's locations. Then, in 2005, Gaviña partnered with the fast food chain to come up with a stronger drip coffee. The success of the premium brew led to McDonald's naming Gaviña one of three (alongside S&D Coffee, Inc. and Distant Lands Coffee) suppliers.

Today, Gaviña is a primary supplier of McDonald's. Per a quote on the McDonald's website, Pedro Gaviña, Don Francisco's son, said the family is dedicated to supplying "the best coffee in the world to McDonald's."