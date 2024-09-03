How The Term 'À La Mode' Became Commonplace On Menus

We've all heard the phrase "à la mode" accompanying apple pie, chocolate cake, and even peach cobbler. We all know it means "with ice cream on top," right? Yes ... and no. The term "à la mode" was never meant to be used in desserts or the food world.

"À la mode" translates directly to "in the fashion" or fashionable. Before the 17th century, that appears to be all it meant. It was eventually used in some kitchen contexts, such as in beef à la mode — a French pot roast made with special techniques like larding, fresh herbs, and wine. Because it was novel (in the fashion) at the time it was made, it earned the à la mode title. Sometime around the 19th century, though, the phrase came to mean what we Americans know it as today. Several people from this time staked a claim as the first to use it in the dessert context, but none of these have been verified or widely accepted as the true answer.

If none of them are the true origin of the term, then how did it come to be used that way? The term was used to describe desserts like meringue pie, but there is no clear record of it translating to "served with ice cream" until 1895, in a Chicago Daily Tribune article describing a pie with ice cream atop as à la mode. After this, it became the commonplace term for "with ice cream" across the United States.