14 International Wendy's Frosty Flavors We Want In The U.S.

It might seem like there's a McDonald's or a Burger King on every corner and a dozen or so Starbucks in between, but in a way, that's what makes Wendy's stand out from the crowd. Offerings like the Baconator help as well, and the outrageous number of Frostys that Wendy's sells each and every year also speaks to just how the chain's deliciously creamy frozen treat is keeping customers coming through the doors.

Wendy's still has a handful of items that have remained on the menu since it opened back in 1969, and that iconic Frosty is one of them. American fans are used to chocolate Frostys, with Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions now making an appearance to mix things up. The idea of an Oreo or Brownie Frosty Fusion can be enough to get you turning into the parking lot, but if you can get your hands on the international flavors the company has on permanent or limited-time offers, it very quickly becomes clear that America is losing out in a big way.

We wanted to know just what U.S. fans are missing, and we're going to start by saying, "We're sorry." If it's any consolation, just know that you're not alone in wondering why these incredible flavors haven't made it Stateside yet. On the plus side, we do have some tips on how to recreate some of these, so don't give up hope entirely!