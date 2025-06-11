14 International Wendy's Frosty Flavors We Want In The U.S.
It might seem like there's a McDonald's or a Burger King on every corner and a dozen or so Starbucks in between, but in a way, that's what makes Wendy's stand out from the crowd. Offerings like the Baconator help as well, and the outrageous number of Frostys that Wendy's sells each and every year also speaks to just how the chain's deliciously creamy frozen treat is keeping customers coming through the doors.
Wendy's still has a handful of items that have remained on the menu since it opened back in 1969, and that iconic Frosty is one of them. American fans are used to chocolate Frostys, with Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions now making an appearance to mix things up. The idea of an Oreo or Brownie Frosty Fusion can be enough to get you turning into the parking lot, but if you can get your hands on the international flavors the company has on permanent or limited-time offers, it very quickly becomes clear that America is losing out in a big way.
We wanted to know just what U.S. fans are missing, and we're going to start by saying, "We're sorry." If it's any consolation, just know that you're not alone in wondering why these incredible flavors haven't made it Stateside yet. On the plus side, we do have some tips on how to recreate some of these, so don't give up hope entirely!
Caramel Apple (Canada)
One of the best things about the end of summer and shift in seasons is the change in limited edition flavors that start popping up. Sure, there's pumpkin spice everywhere, but in 2022, Wendy's Canada turned its Frosty into a different sort of autumn treat by releasing a caramel apple version. The idea was a pretty simple one that we can't believe hasn't been replicated in the U.S.: It was simply an apple-flavored vanilla Frosty that had a caramel drizzle. Delish? Some Canadian Redditors said yes, others said it wasn't nearly apple-flavored enough.
Canada isn't the only country that's gotten apple-inspired Frostys. The same year, Wendy's Philippines launched a drool-worthy, limited edition Apple Cinnamon Frosty for the winter holidays. This version was served with caramelized walnuts and chopped graham crackers, then the whole thing was covered with a caramel drizzle. That's the kind of dessert that you might want to take notes on, and absolutely recreate yourself.
Purple Taro (Guam)
Taro might not be a flavor that's super familiar to many Americans, so let's start with a brief crash course on everything you ever wanted to know about taro. Basically, it's an ultra-versatile, tropical and subtropical root vegetable, and admittedly, that might make it seem like an unlikely candidate for lending flavor to a Frosty. Taro, though, is a little sweet, a little nutty, and has a hint of vanilla, and the Purple Taro Frosty ended up being such a fan favorite that it's returned to Wendy's Guam menu several times, including in 2019, 2021, and 2022.
Social media announcements ahead of the return of this particular Frosty are overwhelmingly positive, with customers asking — and hoping — that it's going to be made permanent one day. Customers suggest skipping the small and just getting the large immediately, adding that it's got a subtle, deliciously sweet flavor. Those outside of Guam, meanwhile, lament the fact that it hasn't spread to other Wendy's menus, and we agree.
Rocky Road, Black Forest, and Choco Cookie Overload (Philippines)
It turns out that for devoted fans of the Wendy's Frosty, the Philippines is the place to be. New flavors and limited editions seem to be released fairly regularly, and in 2020, it was announced that there would be three new flavors for the holiday season. The Choco Cookie Overload is a Frosty decorated with chunks of chocolate chip cookies, the Black Forest Overload was packed with the flavors of dark chocolate and cherries, and the Rocky Road Overload came with marshmallows and chocolate drizzle. Add in some caramelized walnuts, and when news of this one hit social media, it's safe to say that it made a big impression.
The Rocky Road Frosty made a return in 2024, and one of the things we can definitely get on board with is that it kicked off the holiday season not in December, but by being added to the menu in October. American fans begged for this idea to make the jump to U.S. menus, and those lucky enough to have this one at their local Wendy's, well, the enthusiastic response to this Frosty's return was enough to confirm that the jealousy is warranted.
Key Lime Pie (MENA)
The origins of key lime pie are rather contentious, with some food historians sticking by the oft-told tale that it was created in Florida, while others say it was more likely created and popularized by Borden Dairy. Both of those stories place the creation of this deliciously creamy pie firmly in the U.S., which makes it that much more strange that Wendy's hasn't brought the Key Lime Pie Frosty stateside.
Details on this one are scarce. When it appeared on the Instagram account of Wendy's Middle East and North Africa branch in January of 2023, it was described as the chain's new frosty flavor. It was being advertised by the social media accounts for Wendy's in Qatar in March and June of the same year, and it's difficult to tell exactly what's going on here. We'd hazard a guess that it's a lime-flavored Frosty, and we'd also guess that the crumble topping is probably some kind of graham cracker. As much as we'd like to be able to try this one for ourselves, you'll just have to settle for making your own key lime pie at home ... and imagining it in Frosty form.
Ube/Ube Queso/Ube Halo-Halo (Philippines)
Ube is a great way to add a pop of purple to many of your favorite drinks, and we're not the only ones who think so. And Ube Frosty is one of the regular menu items for Wendy's in the Philippines, and ube is often described as pleasantly mild, sweet, and a sort of nutty vanilla, a hint of pistachio, and a little bit of coconut thrown in for good measure. With that flavor profile, it's easy to see how it would make an amazing Frosty.
If you're familiar with Filipino cuisine, you're probably familiar with ube. Given how popular it is, it's not surprising that Wendy's has released a few different versions of ube Frostys, including an Ube Queso Frosty that was included in the chain's 2022 holiday lineup. That particular Frosty featured the creatively adventurous combination of ube, graham cracker crumbles, and a drizzle of cheese sauce, and while we can see that one perhaps not translating to an American palate, we would like to see Wendy's other ube-based treat: the Halo-Halo Frosty.
Halo-Halo is a traditional frozen dessert that proves that the whole is often greater than the sum of its parts, and this dessert — which typically features shaved ice with additions like tapioca pearls and jelly squares — has been recreated in Frosty form. It debuted in early 2025, and responses on Wendy's social media pages were overwhelmingly enthusiastic. What do you say, Wendy's? Share the love?
Chocolate Covered Pretzel (Trinidad and Tobago)
We have good news and bad news for you, and we'll start with the bad news. When Wendy's announced it was going to be releasing a Chocolate Covered Pretzel Frosty, there was a little more to it. Not only was it a limited release, but it was only offered in Trinidad and Tobago. Unfair? Absolutely!
It was announced in August of 2024, and when word started circulating on social media, there were plenty of people who were plenty annoyed that it wasn't in more countries. Americans, in particular, were very, very vocal in their desire to see this one make it onto menus, and we get that. But, here's the good news: We'd argue that it's very easy to make this one yourself. Drizzle chocolate syrup into a cup of your own, transfer your Frosty, and add pretzels. (We'd even go a few steps further and add chocolate chips, but that's just us.) It might not be the same as ordering it and getting it all ready to enjoy, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
Red Velvet (Philippines)
Who knew that we would be recommending that anyone taking a trip to the Philippines make it a point to visit Wendy's? Here we are, though, and we're saying that Wendy's should be a must — and we're going to take a slight diversion here. It's not a flavor, per se, but we would like to point out that Wendy's Philippines offers a churro-and-Frosty combo that's a regular item on the menu, and anyone who loves dipping their fries in a Frosty knows that this is an outstanding idea.
Now, back to flavors. In 2022, the Philippines got a Red Velvet Frosty Overload, just around the right time to celebrate Valentine's Day. Chunks of red velvet cake, a drizzle of syrup, and all the creaminess of a Frosty? Sign us up.
To add insult to injury, the idea of a red velvet Frosty did make it to Wendy's menus in other countries ... just not the U.S. In the Bahamas, the chain offered both red velvet and lemon dessert cups, which was a similar idea that combined cake pieces with the Frosty. It was an apparently limited offer that wasn't available at all locations, but we'd like to think we'll see this one again.
Mango Sticky Rice (Philippines)
Frosty envy of the Philippines is real, and for the summer of 2024, Wendy's announced it was releasing a Mango Sticky Rice Frosty Overload. Yes, it came with chunks of mango, a syrup drizzle, and sticky rice, and that's one of those things that just sounds like it'd be pretty amazing on a hot summer afternoon. Customer comments included pleas for this to be a permanent menu item, and we can at least say that Wendy's has been playing with mango Frostys a lot.
Also in 2024, Wendy's released a Mango Tajin Frosty in the Bahamas, which seems like it would be the perfect combination of cold creaminess, fruity sweetness, and a spicy kick. That was also the same year that Qatar got a Mango Crumble Frosty, and details on this one are scarce. Images suggest a drizzle of syrup was involved and cookie-like crumbles, but whatever it is? We can totally get on board with the combination of mango flavors and a Frosty.
Sans Rival, Vanilla Cranberry, and Strawberry Cheesecake (Philippines)
Take a culinary tour around the world, and you'll find that many countries have their own favorite cakes. In the Philippines, that's the French-inspired sans rival, featuring flavors of cashew and buttercream with a baked meringue. That all sounds like it's just waiting to be turned into a Frosty, and it happened back in 2021. The Sans Rival Delight was one of several holiday Frostys, hitting menus in October, and honestly? That's the kind of run that all holiday flavors should have.
Offering alongside this cake-inspired Frosty was a Vanilla Cranberry Lush with dried cranberries, and what appeared to be a drizzle of some sort over crunchy crumbles. There was also a Strawberry Cheesecake Frosty, which came with cheesecake crumbles and a strawberry syrup drizzle. That one has shown up a few times, as it had also made the menu back in February of the same year. Even the biggest cynic might be able to celebrate Valentine's Day with one of these getting handed through the drive-thru window, and we're pretty sure Americans everywhere would love to know where theirs is.
Pistachio (Saudi Arabia)
Pistachio might be a love-or-hate sort of flavor, but there are a lot of people who love it. That was proven by the comments on social media posts announcing that Wendy's had released a Frosty flavored with a pistachio syrup, but only in Saudi Arabia. While there were some of the inevitable naysayers, many swore they'd not only regularly buy a pistachio-flavored Frosty, but that they'd be sorely tempted to make it an everyday kind of purchase. That's some serious devotion, but it appears as though it's going to have to remain a wistful sort of dream.
For now, at least. In the meantime, we can also suggest that you make your own approximation of this sweet treat. There are, after all, a lot of great ways to use pistachio paste, and we'd say that swirling some through a vanilla Frosty of your own is up there among our favorites. Pistachio fans might not be able to get the real deal, but they can get pretty close.
Banaberry Overload (Philippines)
Dear Wendy's Philippines: Why are you doing this to the rest of the world, mocking us with all your incredible Frosty flavors? There's not a heck of a lot of information out there on this one, but back in 2022, Wendy's Philippines was advertising a Banaberry Overload Frosty on its social media pages. As the name suggests, it was a Frosty that combined banana and strawberry in what we can only imagine was an absolutely delicious sweet treat, and it was on the menu for at least a few months.
As if to add insult to injury for those of us who didn't have access to the Philippines' menu, Wendy's actually gave one of these Frostys away to each and every one of its Facebook fans who stopped into any store between May 21 and 23. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the comments were filled with happy customers posting about their own orders, and we get it. We're also jealous, because that strawberry drizzle is just the icing on the cake ... so to speak.
Frozen Hot Chocolate (U.K.)
Now, let's head over to the U.K. for a little more Frosty envy — and fortunately, we have to add that we have some suggestions on how to replicate this one, too. In 2024, Wendy's released a Frozen Hot Chocolate Frosty, and it's easy to see how this is a great way to switch up a typical Frosty for the winter months. And it was fairly straightforward, too, adding chocolate sauce and mini marshmallows to a standard chocolate Frosty.
Just like you can make restaurant-quality hot chocolate at home with one simple addition — brown sugar — we'd also suggest that you don't have to be like the scores of people on social media, lamenting the fact that this was a U.K.-only limited edition. Pick up a chocolate Frosty, add a swirl of chocolate syrup to your cup (and perhaps dress it up even a little more with a sprinkling of that brown sugar). Transfer your Frosty, add some mini marshmallows, and you can absolutely enjoy this one in the U.S. — with just a little extra work on your part.
Pina Colada (Bahamas and MENA)
The piña colada has an oft-disputed history, but one thing that those conflicting stories do generally agree on is that we can thank Puerto Rico for coming up with this incredible, creamy, rum-based drink. It makes sense, then, that it was Wendy's Bahamas that announced a Piña Colada Frosty ... albeit a likely all-ages, family-friendly version. Pineapple and coconut lend themselves pretty well to a Frosty, and this one didn't just stay in the Bahamas.
It also made the menu in the Cayman Islands, and it was also advertised as being available in Kuwait and UAE. This one might be difficult to make on your own — you might as well just make a piña colada, for all the ingredients you'd need to add to a vanilla frosty — but we will point out that over on our sister site, The Takeout, they discovered that the best boozes to add to a Frosty are Kahlúa and Bailey's. You're welcome!
Caramel Latte (Canada)
How on earth a Caramel Latte Frosty isn't a standard menu item everywhere, we have no idea. It's just more proof that we're living in a weird world, because it sounds undeniably amazing. This one was announced as a limited-time offering in Canada back in 2021, and fans were not impressed that it didn't make it south of the border into the U.S.
Canadians confirmed that it was just as good as you might expect it to be, and checked all the right boxes with the perfect amount of coffee and caramel flavors. Honestly, this is one that we really don't understand not making the menu everywhere. Coffee drinks are always a hit, caramel is wildly popular ... so what gives, Wendy's? Interestingly, this Frosty actually replaced the vanilla one when it was offered, and we really hoped that it was going to be a trial run for introducing it elsewhere. We can still hope, right?