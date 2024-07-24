The Disputed But Fascinating History Of The Piña Colada
If you like piña coladas, you might get caught up wondering where this frothy beverage came from. But just like the popular mashing technique used in other cocktails, the origin story of the piña colada is muddled. While the unclear lore cites four time periods, three bartenders, and two properties where the drink was potentially first mixed, there is only one thing we know for certain: The piña colada comes from Puerto Rico.
Some historians believe the legend that claims this tropical drink was invented in the 1800s when a Puerto-Rican pirate named Roberto Cofresí combined coconut milk, pineapple juice, and white rum to keep his crew from revolting. While this is the cool and refreshing piña colada recipe popular today, there was a recipe published in a 1922 issue of Travel magazine called a Cuban piña colada made with rum, pineapple juice, lime, and sugar. Because this version is different and comes from Cuba, it's not the source of the modern piña colada, although it may have had some influence.
The next claims of invention came midcentury from bartenders at two San Juan establishments. Ramon Marrero at the Beachcomber Bar in the Caribe Hilton Hotel said he came up with the idea in 1952 or 1954. Ricardo Garcia, also at the Beachcomber, alleges he concocted it in 1953. And Ramon Portas Mingot at the restaurant Barrachina claimed to have invented it a decade later in 1963.
So many piña colada possibilities
Regardless of its convoluted roots and the mystery surrounding its true creator, the piña colada is a creamy, fruity drink that's perfect for summer, whether you stay true to the original recipe with rum or make virgin versions for the children to enjoy. However, there's opportunity to take these bright flavors further with the evolution of piña colada-inspired recipes. If you're looking to butch-up this beverage, try the piña-Corona, a summer beer cocktail with a tropical twist similar to a Coronarita (Corona-margarita). To give it even stronger island vibes, add a banana before blending it. Do alcohol-infused cupcakes sound appetizing? If so, try piña colada cupcakes, complete with rum frosting.
To keep it rated G, turning these cocktail-inspired treats into mocktail-inspired treats is an easy technique to include the kids, and they might enjoy other baked goods. such as piña colada cookies or dump cake. You can also strip down the ingredients to their most basic forms and simply grill pineapple slices and top them with toasted coconut. However you have it and however it began, the piña colada offers a refreshing combination of tropical flavors, and that's not up for debate.