The Disputed But Fascinating History Of The Piña Colada

If you like piña coladas, you might get caught up wondering where this frothy beverage came from. But just like the popular mashing technique used in other cocktails, the origin story of the piña colada is muddled. While the unclear lore cites four time periods, three bartenders, and two properties where the drink was potentially first mixed, there is only one thing we know for certain: The piña colada comes from Puerto Rico.

Some historians believe the legend that claims this tropical drink was invented in the 1800s when a Puerto-Rican pirate named Roberto Cofresí combined coconut milk, pineapple juice, and white rum to keep his crew from revolting. While this is the cool and refreshing piña colada recipe popular today, there was a recipe published in a 1922 issue of Travel magazine called a Cuban piña colada made with rum, pineapple juice, lime, and sugar. Because this version is different and comes from Cuba, it's not the source of the modern piña colada, although it may have had some influence.

The next claims of invention came midcentury from bartenders at two San Juan establishments. Ramon Marrero at the Beachcomber Bar in the Caribe Hilton Hotel said he came up with the idea in 1952 or 1954. Ricardo Garcia, also at the Beachcomber, alleges he concocted it in 1953. And Ramon Portas Mingot at the restaurant Barrachina claimed to have invented it a decade later in 1963.