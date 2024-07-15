Piña Corona Is The Summer Beer Cocktail With A Tropical Twist

Name two tastier summertime drinks than Corona Mexican lager and the piña colada — we'll wait. You could serve just these two beverages at your next party, ideally with a non-alcoholic spin on the piña colada, too, and your guests would be thrilled. But what if you took that pairing one step further and actually combined them? You'd be creating the piña Corona, a fresh and low-effort spin on two iconic beverages sure to delight.

The piña Corona is the latest cocktail-meets-beer mash-up trending on Tik Tok, where it's also sometimes called the Corona colada. Mixing tipples right into a bottle of Corona isn't the new part of the trend. Take one of the last big Corona cocktails to make waves, the Corona sunrise, merging lager and the tequila sunrise. Even without incorporating a whole cocktail recipe, there are plenty of ways to reinvent a beer like Corona, an easy-drinking blank canvas for everything from sodas and juices to bitters and hot sauce.

The piña Corona is the newest addition to this fusion category, taking the crisp, low-alcohol base of the beer and adding the citrusy, sweet, slightly boozy flavors of the piña colada. This adds depth and complexity to the beer, while bringing a refreshing quality and dry finish to the cocktail. While you're still getting rum from the piña colada — so don't be fooled — the beer waters the alcohol's wallop a bit without actually tasting watery.