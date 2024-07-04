6 Simple Ways To Make Cheap Beer Taste So Much Better

People have a love-hate relationship with cheap beer. The main upside is the price. Combine that with the light flavor and low alcohol content and you've got yourself the perfect partner for your weekend bender. But the downsides are real. The light flavor of a cheap lager is nice on a hot, sunny day but it doesn't exactly taste good, especially when compared to the unique flavor profiles craft brewers have been able to achieve. Let's be honest, if all beer was the same price, cheap beers would dissolve into the void in the blink of an eye.

The "cheap beer is gross" mantra is a cliche at this point, but that doesn't change the fact that the majority of us would pick a different option if money were no object. It just so happens that there's a middle ground where everyone wins and we're gonna get there with a little help from the cocktail world. People have been mixing spirits and flavorings together for a while now, so why not do the same for beer?

Because beer cocktails aren't that widespread, most people are suspicious of adding things into their beer but we actually do it all the time. Mexican lagers are served with a lime wedge more often than not and we don't bat an eye at a salt rim. In pursuit of expanding this particular Overton window, here are six ways to make cheap beer taste better.