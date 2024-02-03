15 Popular Soda Brands From Around The World

No matter where you are in the world, there's something special about popping open an ice-cold soda. Although the United States has a staggering number of its own soft drink brands, there are plenty of specialty drinks that hail from other countries and regions across the globe. Some of them have transcended borders and can now be found far beyond their places of origin, while others remain decidedly local treats that you'll have to travel to taste.

It's no secret that Coca-Cola is the most popular soda brand around the world; you'll find it in almost every corner of the map (although some people swear that a Coke tastes different from country to country). But if you're hoping for a glimpse into other cultures and culinary tastes, consider seeking out local soft drinks, many of which feature unique ingredients and regional flavors.

These fizzy, sweet concoctions are often important cultural symbols, and many of them even have historical significance. Some stand out for their interesting origin stories, while others are intriguingly obscure or just plain delicious.