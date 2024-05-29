Banana Juice And Beer Is An Unlikely German Drink Combination

In many parts of Africa, beer is made from bananas, and a specific type of banana is cultivated for this purpose. But in Germany, banana juice and beer are intentionally poured together to drink, and the resulting mixture offers just enough sugar to perk up a wheat beer without being offensively sweet. Sliced bananas placed onto a perfectly toasted piece of bread is a deliciously reliable snack combination, and well-made banana bread is one of those recipes that can satiate even the fiercest of cravings in an instant. Why not combine the comforting taste of grains with the sweet taste of bananas in beverage form?

Germans seem to like adding ingredients to beer. As proof, take the Berliner Weisse, a sour white beer mixed with colorful syrups, lemony radler beers, and cola-enhanced pints known as diesel. Of course, they've also managed to come up with a way to enjoy the flavor combination of bananas and beer. The drink, known as bananenweizen, is made with wheat beer and banana juice.