A Corona Sunrise Combines A Classic Cocktail And Your Favorite Beach Beer In One Drink

Picture this: you're craving a refreshing drink for your next happy hour or a memorable meal with friends. You're looking for something that seamlessly blends the timeless appeal of a classic cocktail with the crisp, familiar taste of your favorite beach beer. Enter the Corona Sunrise, a delightful concoction that combines the best of both worlds in one delicious drink.

Let's start with the basics. First of all, what goes into a traditional Tequila Sunrise? It's a cocktail that has been around for decades and is known for its vibrant, sunrise-like appearance and blend of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine syrup. Its origins can be traced back to the 1930s, but the drink gained popularity during the 1970s, becoming a staple in bars and beachside destinations worldwide.

As delicious as the Tequila Sunrise is, at the same time, there's something inherently comforting about enjoying an ice-cold beer. Not too heavy on the palate, Corona has a light, crisp, and refreshing taste. Combining the two is a unique explosion of flavors, balancing the sharpness of tequila, the sweetness of orange juice and grenadine, and the beer's slightly sour and refreshing qualities.