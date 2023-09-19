30 Popular Types Of Cake From Around The World

Like how all countries have their own cuisines, they also have their own cake styles. The ingredients used in these desserts and their construction are wholly influenced by a region's culture, climate, and history. It's what makes a recipe in France different from one in Egypt or a sponge from Asia different than one in South America. Moreover, the immense variety in cake styles also translates to different occasions where the cakes are served, like afternoon tea versus an opulent dinner party.

In the United States, we are relatively shuttered to the diversity of cakes around the world. Indeed, there's nothing wrong with a dense devil's food cake or a slice of coffee cake for breakfast, but there are so many flavors and textures possible when you look outside of the country's borders. Here are some of our favorite cakes from around the world, many of which you can try making at home.