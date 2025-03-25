Here's What You Can Still Order From Wendy's Original 1969 Menu

It was Albert Einstein who said, "The measure of intelligence is the ability to change," but adversely, people always remind us that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Wendy's, the mega fast food chain that made drive-thru windows a staple, has taken both pieces of advice quite literally, with a menu that's both classic and inventive all at once. The restaurant has teased, launched, and discontinued dozens of items throughout the years (such as removing the beloved fresh stuffed pitas). Although it's prepared to keep up with changing public interests, Wendy's still serves all five of its original menu items.

When Wendy's opened in 1969, the menu only had five items: hamburgers, French fries, the Frosty, chili, and soft drinks. All of these items are still for sale on Wendy's' menu today, but of course, there have been some alterations and modifications over time. The hamburgers are around, but now the burgers are square instead of round, a way for the chain to demonstrate how it won't "cut corners" on quality. Frosty's are still popular too, but the frozen treat comes in more flavors than just the original chocolate, like the Triple Berry Frosty that launched for a limited time last summer. A lot has changed since the restaurant's debut in Columbus, Ohio, but a lot has also stayed the same.