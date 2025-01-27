The 12 Absolute Best Ways To Use Pistachio Paste

Crunchy, subtly sweet, and gorgeously green, pistachios are among the favorites in the realm of nuts and seeds. They're fantastic for incorporating into sweet bakes or scattering over salads and soups, but pistachios are also ideal for blending into a smooth, vibrant paste. Often deemed a somewhat sophisticated ingredient, pistachio paste is an incredibly versatile creation that can elevate a whole host of sweet and savory dishes. With its nutty flavor and creamy texture, it adds heaps of richness and depth.

While you'll find ready-made pistachio paste at bigger supermarkets, it's easy enough to make at home. Simply blanch raw, shelled pistachios and rub them with kitchen paper to remove the brown skins. Add a splash of water and blitz the nuts in a food processor until smooth. It should be noted that pistachio paste and pistachio butter are slightly different, with the latter being slightly thicker as it's occasionally blended with oil.

Pistachio paste blends seamlessly into desserts like ice cream, cheesecake, and ice pops, but it also works in savory dishes like pasta sauces and risotto. The creamy texture of pistachio paste makes it easy to spread, whisk, or blend, presenting endless possibilities for your cooking and baking endeavors. So, let's take a look at the very best ways you can use it.

