The 12 Absolute Best Ways To Use Pistachio Paste
Crunchy, subtly sweet, and gorgeously green, pistachios are among the favorites in the realm of nuts and seeds. They're fantastic for incorporating into sweet bakes or scattering over salads and soups, but pistachios are also ideal for blending into a smooth, vibrant paste. Often deemed a somewhat sophisticated ingredient, pistachio paste is an incredibly versatile creation that can elevate a whole host of sweet and savory dishes. With its nutty flavor and creamy texture, it adds heaps of richness and depth.
While you'll find ready-made pistachio paste at bigger supermarkets, it's easy enough to make at home. Simply blanch raw, shelled pistachios and rub them with kitchen paper to remove the brown skins. Add a splash of water and blitz the nuts in a food processor until smooth. It should be noted that pistachio paste and pistachio butter are slightly different, with the latter being slightly thicker as it's occasionally blended with oil.
Pistachio paste blends seamlessly into desserts like ice cream, cheesecake, and ice pops, but it also works in savory dishes like pasta sauces and risotto. The creamy texture of pistachio paste makes it easy to spread, whisk, or blend, presenting endless possibilities for your cooking and baking endeavors. So, let's take a look at the very best ways you can use it.
Make ice cream
Pistachio is a top-tier ice cream flavor, and with pistachio paste, you can create a homemade version that'll taste like it came straight from a fancy gelateria. The paste provides an intensely nutty flavor and a velvety texture that takes this treat to a whole new level. And, it's surprisingly simple to make, whether you have an ice cream maker or not.
To start, heat a basic custard base with egg yolks, sugar, milk, and heavy cream. Once the mixture is thick, whisk in a generous amount of pistachio paste, plus a hint of vanilla or almond extract. The paste will give the ice cream its characteristic taste and impart a beautiful, natural green hue without the need for any artificial coloring. For an extra layer of texture and flavor, you can also mix in chopped pistachios during the churning process or sprinkle them on top before serving.
If you don't have an ice cream maker, that's no problem. Try whipping up a simplified, no-churn version by mixing pistachio paste with condensed milk, then whisking this into soft whipped cream until it's fully incorporated. Transfer to a container and pop in the freezer overnight. The result is a luscious pistachio ice cream that's perfect on its own or as an accompaniment to cakes, pies, or perhaps a warm chocolate brownie.
Add it to croissants
A buttery, flaky, freshly baked croissant is the perfect vehicle for nutty pistachio paste. Use it to fill your pastry, and see how this upgrade takes it to another level of deliciousness. It's a decadent twist on the beloved almond croissant that's perfect for a quick breakfast or brunch.
You can absolutely opt to make croissants from scratch, but giving store-bought croissants the pistachio upgrade is the simplest option here. Slice them lengthwise, creating a pocket to hold the filling. Next, whip together pistachio paste and a touch of powdered sugar to sweeten it (adjust the amount to taste). If you prefer a creamier filling, mix in butter, or even melted white chocolate for an extra indulgent touch.
Optionally, brush the sliced croissants with simple syrup, spread the pistachio mixture generously on top, then sandwich them back together. You can also add more of the pistachio mixture on top of the croissants, plus a good sprinkling of chopped pistachios. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, and the filling will become beautifully gooey and melty, infusing that crisp, golden pastry with heaps of nutty goodness. Finish everything off with a drizzle of melted chocolate or dusting of powdered sugar, and you're ready to tuck in.
Blend it into a milkshake
If asked to list the most popular milkshake flavors, pistachio probably wouldn't be the first thing that came to mind. But, if you haven't tried the delicious taste of pistachio in a creamy milkshake form, you're missing out. The smooth texture means it blends effortlessly into the drink, while the bold flavor adds a unique twist to this classic.
Making pistachio milkshakes at home couldn't be easier. Gather vanilla ice cream and cold milk as your base ingredients. Add these, along with a generous spoonful of pistachio paste, to the blender, adjusting the amount based on how intense you want the flavor to be. Feel free to add a few drops of green food coloring for an extra pop of color, and a drizzle of honey for a sweeter finish. Blend until smooth and creamy, pour into a tall glass, and top with some chopped pistachios if desired.
If you'd like to incorporate other flavors into your milkshake, there are plenty of options that will pair wonderfully with pistachio. Try adding some citrusy orange in the form of zest or juice, a spoonful of hot chocolate powder, or some mint leaves for a refreshing twist.
Spread it on toast
Pistachio paste on toast is a simple yet luxurious way to make your breakfast feel extra special. Think of it as a nutty alternative to peanut butter or Nutella, but with a uniquely rich flavor that feels indulgent without being overly sweet.
Start with a slice or two of your favorite bread. Sourdough, brioche, or even a hearty whole-grain loaf would all work wonderfully. Toast it until golden brown and crisp, and spread a generous layer of pistachio paste over it. The creamy texture allows it to spread with ease, melting into the warm bread for a comforting bite.
To further elevate this already delicious combo, try adding a complementary topping of your choice. Slices of fresh fruit like strawberries, bananas, or figs would pair beautifully with the nutty flavor, as well as a sprinkle of warm spices like cinnamon or cardamom. A drizzle of honey or maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness, while flaky sea salt or crushed pistachios create a pleasing contrast of textures. To amp up the richness, add a dollop of ricotta or mascarpone. Or, give your toast dessert vibes with a drizzle of chocolate sauce or some chocolate chips.
Make a pistachio latte
What better way to indulge your love for coffee and pistachios in one delicious cup than with a nutty pistachio latte? Creamy, indulgent, and slightly sweet, this drink feels like a barista-made treat, despite being super easy to whip up at home.
First, prepare a shot of espresso in your favorite mug and set aside. Next, add pistachio paste and condensed milk to a large cup or jug. Warm some milk in a saucepan until it's gently boiling (you can use a non-dairy alternative such as oat or almond milk here if preferred) and pour over the mix of paste and condensed milk. Blend everything together using a handheld milk frother until you have a smooth, foamy mixture. Pour the creamy pistachio mixture over the espresso, stir, and sweeten to taste with sugar or honey. Finally, garnish your pistachio latte as you please. Crushed pistachios or a drizzle of chocolate syrup would go down a treat.
Sweet, nutty pistachio pairs amazingly with the earthiness of matcha, so combining these two elements in your latte is a great option. Just dissolve matcha powder in a few tablespoons of boiling water and add this alongside the pistachio paste at the beginning.
Add it to pasta sauces
While it makes an excellent addition to a range of sweet treats, pistachio paste can also be a game changer in savory dishes, such as pasta sauces. The nutty richness fits in fantastically with ingredients like garlic, lemon, and Parmesan to create a sauce that's satisfying, sophisticated, and full of flavor.
For the base of your pasta sauce, saute diced onions and minced garlic in a splash of olive oil. Next, add a dollop of pistachio paste and stir to warm it through, allowing those nutty flavors to bloom. Whisk in a splash of heavy cream or milk to create a luxurious base, or, for a lighter option, use vegetable or chicken broth.
Feel free to enhance the sauce with your favorite herbs, such as basil, sage, or parsley. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice is great for giving the sauce a zingy edge, and a generous handful of grated Parmesan cheese adds an umami depth and even more creaminess. Season with salt and pepper, and if you like a bit of texture, toss in some chopped pistachios. Once your pasta has boiled, reserve a little of the cooking water to add to the sauce. Adding pasta water will make the combination wonderfully silky. Then, all that's left to do is toss the sauce and pasta together and enjoy.
Make a nutty ice pop coating
On a hot summer day, a cool and creamy ice pop with a crisp chocolate shell is the ultimate pick-me-up. A brilliant addition to these fun homemade desserts is pistachio paste. By adding a pistachio drizzle, you can create a nutty, flavorful layer that adds a mouth-watering richness.
To make a batch of decadent white chocolate and pistachio ice pops, start by blitzing shelled pistachios in a food processor until powdery. Then, add milk, sugar, and vanilla extract before blending again. Transfer this mixture to your popsicle mold and place in the freezer to set, which should take approximately four hours. Once the popsicles have frozen, prepare the chocolate coating. Melt white chocolate chips in the microwave or in a bain-marie, setting some of it aside for the pistachio drizzle. Remove the popsicles from the molds and dip them into the batch of melted chocolate, ensuring they're fully coated. Lay them on a parchment-lined baking sheet to freeze again until the chocolate sets (about 30 minutes).
The final touch is where the pistachio paste comes into play. For the irresistible pistachio drizzle, simply stir together the reserved melted white chocolate and pistachio paste until smooth. Then, use a small spoon to drizzle this mixture all over the chocolate-coated ice pops. This recipe really is the most amazing combination of creaminess, crunch, and nutty flavors!
Make pistachio risotto
For a colorful and comforting twist on your standard risotto recipe, try adding a spoonful of pistachio paste. This ingredient will blend in beautifully. It will impart a velvety texture and wonderful flavor. Pistachio risotto is a dish that's sure to impress, despite being pretty fuss-free to prepare.
First up, saute some finely chopped onion or shallot in olive oil or butter until softened. Feel free to add any other veggies or aromatics at this point, such as mushrooms and garlic. Next, add Arborio or Carnaroli rice, stirring to coat and slightly toast the grains. Pour in a splash of white wine and let it cook off before adding the first ladleful of warm vegetable or chicken broth. Continue adding stock one ladle at a time, stirring frequently and allowing each addition to absorb before adding the next. This slow and steady process is what gives risotto its beautifully creamy texture.
When the rice is nearly done, stir in a generous spoonful of pistachio paste. It will melt into the risotto, infusing it with a nutty taste and giving it a soft green hue. For extra richness, add a knob of butter and a handful of grated Parmesan cheese. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice for balance and season with salt and pepper to taste. A crushed pistachio garnish will work brilliantly here, too.
Fill chocolate cups
Pistachio and chocolate are a pretty irresistible pairing, and filling chocolate cups with luscious pistachio spread is an easy way to create a unique, nutty treat. These bite-sized delights are perfect for parties, gifting, or simply as an indulgent afternoon snack.
Chocolate pistachio cups can be made just like the traditional peanut butter cups, with the pistachio paste taking the place of the peanut filling. Sweetening the pistachio paste with a touch of powdered sugar or honey is a great option here, and if you'd like to make it even thicker and creamier, blend it with a splash of coconut oil. Now, you can prepare the chocolate cups by melting dark, milk, or white chocolate and dropping a few spoonfuls into the base of mini muffin paper liners. Spoon the pistachio mixture on top, leaving some space around the edge, then follow with a final layer of the melted chocolate to fully cover the paste. Sprinkle with a touch of flaky sea salt if desired. Freeze until the cups have set, and the muffin liners can peel away easily.
Blitz up a pistachio pesto
Pine nuts aren't the only option when making a fresh homemade pesto. In fact, there are an array of equally delicious substitutes, including pistachios. Pistachios add a touch of sweetness and create an ultra creamy texture, resulting in an exceptionally versatile sauce that's perfect for tossing with pasta.
Though you can absolutely make pesto with whole, shelled pistachios, using pistachio paste will take out some of the blending work for you. Just combine the paste with other pesto ingredients in the food processor. A mixture of fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan, salt, and pepper will work brilliantly, preferably with a squeeze of fresh lemon. Blitz everything until well combined, then, with the mixer still running, slowly drizzle in olive oil until the pesto reaches your desired consistency. It should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon but still smooth enough to spread.
Aside from the classic pasta pairing, there are plenty of ways to use this vibrant green sauce. Try using it as a topping for roasted salmon, grilled chicken, or even pizza. For a nutritious and quick snack, spread it on sourdough bread and top with a dollop of ricotta and some sliced tomatoes.
Whip up a pistachio cheesecake
It seems that pistachio paste can enhance just about any dessert, and cheesecake is another fantastic way to enjoy this versatile ingredient. The creamy, tangy cheese filling is a dreamy match for the sweet, nutty pistachio, taking this beloved bake to a whole new level of indulgence.
The first step of making any cheesecake is creating that buttery crust. Crush graham crackers and mix them with melted butter and sugar to form a crumbly base. To continue with the pistachio theme, you can also stir some crushed pistachios into the base. Press this firmly into the bottom of a springform pan and bake for around eight minutes until lightly browned. While the crust cools, prep the pistachio filling. You'll start by whisking cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, heavy cream, salt, and vanilla extract. Then add the star ingredient — pistachio paste, and whisk until the mixture is smooth and sporting a new, pale green hue. The final filling ingredients are eggs and a touch of cornstarch. Whisk these in before pouring everything over the cooled cheesecake base.
Once the cheesecake is baked and cooled, there's room to incorporate delicious pistachio paste. Combine it with chopped white chocolate and heavy cream in a heatproof bowl, and microwave in short bursts, stirring in between, until it's melted. Add a few chopped pistachios for texture (or reserve them to scatter over later), and pour the topping onto the cheesecake before serving.
Whisk it into cream
There are various add-ins that can elevate homemade whipped cream, including coffee, chocolate, matcha, honey, and pistachios. If you've never tried it, pistachio whipped cream is a simple combination that works unexpectedly well, offering just the right balance of fluffiness and richness.
Making pistachio whipped cream is remarkably simple. Just add heavy cream and the pistachio paste to the food processor. You can also add some powdered sugar to sweeten the mix, and a splash of vanilla or almond extract for more flavor. Blitz the ingredients together and keep going until soft peaks form. This will take a minute or two. The whipped cream should be gorgeously green with a soft, cloud-like texture. Be careful not to overbeat the cream, as it can quickly turn grainy.
This pistachio whipped cream can be used to top various desserts like pies, cakes, brownies, or trifles. It's also a perfect accompaniment to fresh berries, waffles, or pancakes. For an indulgent drink, use a dollop to top hot chocolate, coffee, or even a pistachio latte.