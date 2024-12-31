Decadent White Chocolate Pistachio Ice Pops Recipe

Iced and chilled desserts offer the perfect solution when you're looking for something sweet on a hot day. If you're looking for some frozen inspiration, our suggestion is creamy, dreamy white chocolate pistachio popsicles. This luxurious and impressive treat is far easier to make than homemade ice cream and more satisfying than a light granita. The base is simply mixed in a blender, then frozen and finished with a crunchy white chocolate shell and drizzled with a sweet pistachio paste.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray walks us through this easy but stunning recipe. "I love using popsicle molds to make frozen desserts without having to bust out my ice cream machine," says Murray. The overall flavoring of these popsicles is kept simple so the main flavor, pistachio, can shine through. The toasty, rich flavor of this pretty green nut pairs beautifully with the simple sweetness of white chocolate. Altogether, it becomes a perfect bite of contrasting, melt-in-your-mouth textures.