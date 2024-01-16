14 Desserts That Are Made Better With White Chocolate

For chocolate purists, the very existence of white chocolate is a consternation. They take issue with its moniker, decrying its lack of cocoa content, thereby rendering it "not real chocolate." However, white chocolate is made from the cocoa butter component of the cocoa bean; the cocoa solids, the dark brown pulp most people associate with chocolate, are absent. The creamy cocoa butter has a distinct, delicate flavor, and is typically combined with milk powder, sugar, vanilla, and lecithin to create the chips and bars, which are easily recognizable as white chocolate.

Its subtle and almost unplaceable flavor makes white chocolate a versatile, approachable dessert ingredient; its sweet creaminess is a boon to nearly any dessert that might want more body. Moving your recipes over to the light side of the chocolate spectrum is a way to create desserts that don't come off as being overly rich and cloying. Here are some of the best desserts that showcase white chocolate.