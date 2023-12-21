Gingerbread White Chocolate Snack Cake Recipe

Looking for a festive but non-traditional holiday dessert? This gluten-free cake might just fit the bill. It has the fudgy, luxurious texture of flourless chocolate cake, but it's flavored with seasonal gingerbread spices and white chocolate. This cake is leavened with whipped egg whites, which means that it moves less during baking and allows you to create a beautiful swirled design on top. Swapping the traditional chocolate for white chocolate gives the cake a more neutral flavor that forms the perfect base for the addition of molasses and spices.

Unlike standard cakes that rely on you to cream together butter and sugar, the trick with this cake is nailing the meringue. Too soft and the cake won't bake up to be as airy as it could. Too dry and overbeaten and the cake could deflate in the oven. Recipe developer Taylor Murray reveals one secret to avoiding those classic meringue pitfalls: "Separate the egg yolks from the whites very gently and transfer them to another vessel as you go. That way, if you break a yolk, you can use that for something else and won't contaminate your whole bowl of clean whites." Once you've mastered your meringue, you'll have a flavorful and elegant cake to snack on through the holidays.