Pistachios Are The Magic Ingredient That Adds A Touch Of Sweetness To Pesto

Pistachios are some of the most prized nuts in Indian, Middle Eastern, and Italian cooking, often coming from beautifully twisted trees lining ancient groves. And while pine nuts are more common than pistachios in iconic Italian pesto sauces, it's not an exclusive pairing. In fact, crushed pistachios are the magic ingredient for adding an extra touch of sweetness to homemade pesto.

Fortunately, replacing pine nuts with pistachios is an easy swap, considering similar texture and characteristics. Both are nutrient-dense nuts with their own individual assets, though pistachios bring some extra antioxidants to the pesto party. As far as taste goes, pistachios bring more flavor intensity for a slightly bolder impact, and the inherent sweetness and creaminess in the nuts helps temper the prominent herby tones of fresh basil, the defining ingredient in pesto sauce.

Marketplace pesto sauces tend to use pine nuts or cashews, so you'll likely be making a pistachio-based one yourself. About 60 basil varieties exist, and most pair well with pistachios. However, to enhance pistachios' sweetness even more, while nodding to Italian heritage, choose the sweet basil variety, also known as Genovese basil. It's a common herb in Mediterranean cooking, including many Italian dishes. The most efficient way to create a luscious, fragrant pesto with pistachios is by using a food processor, pulsing together some pistachios, basil, garlic, and Parmesan cheese, followed by a good glug of fresh extra-virgin olive oil.