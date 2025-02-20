Review: Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Checks All The Boxes, Even The French Fry Test

Wendy's has announced its latest collaboration — this time with Girl Scouts of the USA: Coming soon to menus nationwide will be Wendy's Thin Mints-inspired Frosty. The combination of these two beloved sweet treats "is all about celebrating Wendy's Frosty fanbase and Girl Scouts Cookie lovers in local communities across America," according to the fast food chain. The new dessert offering — as its name suggests —combines Wendy's signature Frosty with an iconic Thin Mints-inspired flavor in the form of a minty-chocolatey sauce with finely ground cookie pieces throughout. What's particularly notable about this new Thin Mints Frosty is that the mint-chocolate cookie swirl can be added to either a chocolate or vanilla Frosty, effectively giving fans a choice of four different flavors for (very likely) the first time ever — a big change for the company, which only had chocolate available for over 30 years.

Advertisement

I was on-location at a Wendy's in New York City Wednesday afternoon, prior to the new Frosty's official launch, where I learned about the restaurant chain's collaboration with Girl Scouts, taste-tested the new flavors, and received some behind-the-scenes intel from Emily Kessler, manager of culinary innovation at Wendy's (Kessler being the mastermind behind all things Frosty). Here's everything Frosty and Thin Mint fans need to know.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.