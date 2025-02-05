If you think the best part about going to the mall is buying a baked pretzel, you might be hesitant about trying to recreate the doughy treat at home. After all, isn't that best left to the professionals? As it turns out, it's perfectly feasible to make the iconic snack right at home if you follow the steps, like those laid out by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone in her homemade Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese recipe. That's right — if you make it to the end, you'll be rewarded with warm pretzels and a gooey beer cheese dip.

Advertisement

"Everyone who knows me knows that pretzels with beer cheese is one of my favorite snacks and something I order out at restaurants all the time," Morone shares. "I love that with this recipe you can make restaurant quality pretzels and beer cheese without having to leave home." This recipe will make a batch of 10 pretzels, so prep these for a gathering with friends or family, or freeze some for later if you're dining solo.