Homemade Bavarian Pretzels With Beer Cheese Recipe
If you think the best part about going to the mall is buying a baked pretzel, you might be hesitant about trying to recreate the doughy treat at home. After all, isn't that best left to the professionals? As it turns out, it's perfectly feasible to make the iconic snack right at home if you follow the steps, like those laid out by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone in her homemade Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese recipe. That's right — if you make it to the end, you'll be rewarded with warm pretzels and a gooey beer cheese dip.
"Everyone who knows me knows that pretzels with beer cheese is one of my favorite snacks and something I order out at restaurants all the time," Morone shares. "I love that with this recipe you can make restaurant quality pretzels and beer cheese without having to leave home." This recipe will make a batch of 10 pretzels, so prep these for a gathering with friends or family, or freeze some for later if you're dining solo.
Gather the ingredients for homemade Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese
For the pretzel dough, you'll need all-purpose flour, brown sugar, instant yeast, salt, warm water (about 110 F), and pretzel salt. Next, the pretzels need to be dipped in a lye bath, which consists of food-grade lye and room temperature water. Finally, for the beer cheese, get unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, whole milk, beer, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, and shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep baking sheets
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and spray them with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 3: Mix dry dough ingredients in stand mixer
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook add the flour, brown sugar, yeast, and salt and mix on low speed until combined.
Step 4: Add water and knead
Add the water to the bowl and knead for about 5 minutes, until the dough is smooth and pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
Step 5: Portion dough
Divide the dough into 10 equal pieces.
Step 6: Roll dough
Roll each piece out into a long rope that is about 24-inches long.
Step 7: Shape dough into horseshoe
To shape the pretzels, first form a rope into a horseshoe shape.
Step 8: Cross dough
Cross one side over the other.
Step 9: Twist dough
Twist the sides over each other again.
Step 10: Fold and repeat with remaining dough
Fold the bottom up, and press the edges into the top to stick. Repeat the process with all pretzels, and place the folded pretzels on the prepared baking sheet. (Optionally, you can allow the pretzels to rise for 15 minutes before making the lye bath.)
Step 11: Combine water and lye
Make the lye bath: Add 1 liter of water to a plastic or glass container. Wearing gloves, sprinkle the lye into the water and stir with a silicone spatula until the lye dissolves.
Step 12: Dip pretzels
Dip each shaped pretzel into the lye bath for about 30 seconds then place them back onto the baking sheets.
Step 13: Add salt
Sprinkle the pretzels with salt as desired.
Step 14: Score dough
Use a knife to score the pretzels in at least 2 places on each pretzel.
Step 15: Bake pretzels
Transfer the pretzels to the oven and bake for 16 to 18 minutes, until they are a deep golden brown.
Step 16: Melt butter and add flour
Make the cheese sauce: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat, then whisk in the flour until a clumpy paste forms.
Step 17: Stir in milk
Whisk in the milk and heat until it thickens slightly, about 1 minute.
Step 18: Add beer, seasonings, and cheese
Whisk in the remaining ingredients and heat until the cheese is melted and smooth.
Step 19: Serve warm pretzels with beer cheese
Pour the beer cheese into a serving dish and serve with the warm pretzels.
What are some tips for working with food-grade lye?
Using lye requires a bit of prep work to ensure things go smoothly, because it is a chemical. "Lye, or sodium hydroxide, is a highly alkaline substance that gives pretzels their signature brown crust and chewy texture," Morone explains. To ensure you are using it safely, she recommends, "Always wear gloves, protective eyewear, and long sleeves when handling it to prevent skin and eye irritation." You'll also want to stir the water and lye together in a plastic or glass container, which don't risk reacting with it like metal might. Once you're ready to make the solution, Morone instructs, "Ensure you work in a well-ventilated area and add lye to water (not the other way around) to avoid splashing."
Once you've made the solution and dipped your pretzels, make sure to rinse anything that came into contact with the lye. If you've never used lye, you might be unsure about following through with this recipe. Morone comments, "The lye part seems terrifying at first but it actually makes them amazing so definitely worth it!" That said, she adds, "If lye feels intimidating, a safer alternative is baking soda." For this alternative, bake the baking soda in the oven at 300 F for an hour. Morone explains this increases its alkalinity, which is what produces the desirable crust and chewiness. "Dissolve it in water, then dip your pretzels before baking for a less intense but still delicious crust," she says.
What kind of beer works best in beer cheese?
Beer cheese doesn't just have beer in the name — it's made with beer. Of course, that's a pretty vague statement if you're standing in front of a selection of beer at your local liquor store. "While you can use whatever beer you like, the best beer for beer cheese balances flavor without overpowering the dish," Morone explains. To achieve this result, she suggests, "A medium-bodied lager or pale ale is ideal, as they add malty, slightly hoppy notes without being too bitter." However, if you're looking for something a little more complex, she says, "For a richer flavor, try a brown ale or amber ale, which bring caramel and nutty undertones."
Not all beer works well though; Morone advises, "Avoid overly hoppy IPAs, as their bitterness can dominate the cheese, and only use stouts if you're going for a deeper, bolder profile." Ultimately, while the sauce does contain beer, "[it] should complement, not compete with, the creamy and savory nature of the cheese," per Morone's wise advice. The sharp cheddar already has plenty going for it!
Do I have to let the pretzels rise before baking?
One of the steps that makes homemade bread hard to whip up on a whim is the wait time. Letting the dough rise yields great results, but not when all you want to do is dig into your loaf. Thankfully, Morone confirms that the pretzel dough and shaped pretzels don't need to rise before you bake them. That said, you can play around for slightly different results. She explains, "if you dip them in lye right after you shape them they will be thinner and crispier, and if you let them rise for 15 to 30 minutes they will be a bit softer and fluffier."
Personally, Morone likes a quick rise (15 minutes) to give the pretzels a lighter consistency, but she reiterates it is not necessary. Go ahead and make this recipe from start to finish without pause, so that you can start dunking the pretzels into the beer cheese as soon as possible.