The Best Culver's Burger Is The Chain's Most Famous One, But Amplified

Our favorite Culver's burger is as iconic as they come. And while the Deluxe is the best burger on offer, it's still relatively conventional. So, if you want more novelty, choose some side dishes and desserts that make Culver's unique in comparison to other fast food chains. As a Wisconsin-born, regional favorite, you know Culver's does all things dairy right. In fact, we reckon Culver's milkshakes are the best fast food milkshakes around. Other fan favorites include the Concrete Mixers and the Root Beer Floats. As one Redditor gushed, "Culver's has the best root beer and it's not even close."

You can also expect the cheese to be immaculate, and not just the slice of American perfectly melted onto the Deluxe burger. Breaded cheese curds are a side dish you won't spot at Burger King or McDonalds, while Culver's customers rave about their cheese sauce. One Redditor even enthused, "It is legitimately the best cheese sauce in the whole world made from delicious Wisconsin cheddar. I will buy 10+ sides of it and use it for [...] pretzel bites, fries, pour it on the burger."

Netizens also rate their crinkle cut fries and super crispy onion rings, which you can get smothered in cheese sauce or topped with curds. There are tons of others but not all are winners; mashed potatoes are the Culver's side dish that gets the most hate from fans.