The Best Culver's Burger Is The Chain's Most Famous One, But Amplified
Culver's is one of the best regional fast food chains in America. Even celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has crowned Culver's burgers the fast food gold standard. And, when Tasting Table happily embarked on a taste test of every Culver's burger, ranking each one based on taste, toppings, and stand-out characteristics, we found that the best overall is their Deluxe burger, which is the chain's amplified version of their most famous Butterburger. To that effect, Culver's markets the deluxe burger as "our ButterBurger® at its best." Surprisingly, there's nothing especially unique about the topping combinations or any other element for that matter. The Deluxe burger is your standard cheeseburger with everything you'd expect piled on top, like lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
What makes the Culver's Deluxe a winner is its mastery of a classic — no frills, just perfect execution. The toppings were fresh, the bun was soft and supple, the burger juicy and, yes, buttery, while the melted American cheese and mayonnaise brought just enough richness. Many fast food chains, Culver's included, try to make their burgers stand out with over the top, fancier toppings, leftfield condiments, and additional proteins. But the true test of any burger joint's worth is how well they do the tried-and-true classics. Culver's Deluxe is the cream of the crop of cheeseburgers even compared to the nation's most popular varieties.
Add to this classic cheeseburger with unique side dishes and desserts
Our favorite Culver's burger is as iconic as they come. And while the Deluxe is the best burger on offer, it's still relatively conventional. So, if you want more novelty, choose some side dishes and desserts that make Culver's unique in comparison to other fast food chains. As a Wisconsin-born, regional favorite, you know Culver's does all things dairy right. In fact, we reckon Culver's milkshakes are the best fast food milkshakes around. Other fan favorites include the Concrete Mixers and the Root Beer Floats. As one Redditor gushed, "Culver's has the best root beer and it's not even close."
You can also expect the cheese to be immaculate, and not just the slice of American perfectly melted onto the Deluxe burger. Breaded cheese curds are a side dish you won't spot at Burger King or McDonalds, while Culver's customers rave about their cheese sauce. One Redditor even enthused, "It is legitimately the best cheese sauce in the whole world made from delicious Wisconsin cheddar. I will buy 10+ sides of it and use it for [...] pretzel bites, fries, pour it on the burger."
Netizens also rate their crinkle cut fries and super crispy onion rings, which you can get smothered in cheese sauce or topped with curds. There are tons of others but not all are winners; mashed potatoes are the Culver's side dish that gets the most hate from fans.