This Culver's Side Dish Gets The Most Hate From Fans
Ah, Culver's, the blue awning-adorned gateway to frozen custard, ButterBurgers, and cheese curd heaven. You don't have to be a Midwesterner to understand why this Wisconsin-born business is one of the best regional fast food chains across the country. For starters, its sandwiches made with fresh beef are Andrew Zimmern's gold standard for fast food burgers, and its ice cream drinks landed at number one in Tasting Table's ranking of fast food milkshakes. However, with such an expansive menu of mains, sides, and desserts, there's bound to be a few duds, and Culver's fans agree that its mashed potatoes with gravy are the weakest side dish you can order.
In one Reddit thread, a user called the dish "the worst mashed potatoes I've ever tasted," comparing them to the sad versions served at school lunches. Many commenters concurred, calling Culver's mash disappointing, lacking in seasoning, and too liquidy in consistency. One critic even wrote, "They taste the way an antique store smells."
In another thread about the worst menu item from Culver's, four Redditors named the mashed potatoes as an offender, with one commenter likening them to an instant mash. In-depth reviews by taste testers also have not-so-nice things to say, calling the potatoes flavorless and not rich enough, and saying the gravy is reminiscent of lackluster store-bought versions. Why so much biting criticism? Looking at how Culver's mashed potatoes are made offers a solid explanation.
Why Culver's mashed potatoes are so underwhelming, and sides to order instead
Culver's proudly proclaims that its mashed potatoes are made of real Russet spuds and milk, but the latter is of the skim variety — hardly the best choice for a rich, creamy texture — and the only seasoning is salt. As for the chicken gravy, the first ingredient is water rather than chicken broth or stock. There's also more modified food starch than salt and onion powder and more xanthan gum than spices (ouch). It's clear why these spuds are one of the chain restaurant side dishes you should never order, especially when other Culver's picks are so much tastier.
In a Reddit poll asking about the best Culver's side, only one vote went to mashed potatoes, while the fried cheese curds won first place. Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds have held a special place in customers' hearts since 1997 and are definitely more unique than the average fast food fry or onion ring, though the chain's versions of those two classics are also solid. In a Reddit thread asking about the best Culver's menu items, the fries and rings got hearty recommendations alongside those iconic curds.
While it's not a side dish by itself, another customer favorite is Culver's signature sauce made of buttermilk, Parmesan, bleu cheese, and spice. Fans also wax poetic online about its Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce. These condiments are a surefire way to make the Culver's best sides even better.