This Culver's Side Dish Gets The Most Hate From Fans

Ah, Culver's, the blue awning-adorned gateway to frozen custard, ButterBurgers, and cheese curd heaven. You don't have to be a Midwesterner to understand why this Wisconsin-born business is one of the best regional fast food chains across the country. For starters, its sandwiches made with fresh beef are Andrew Zimmern's gold standard for fast food burgers, and its ice cream drinks landed at number one in Tasting Table's ranking of fast food milkshakes. However, with such an expansive menu of mains, sides, and desserts, there's bound to be a few duds, and Culver's fans agree that its mashed potatoes with gravy are the weakest side dish you can order.

In one Reddit thread, a user called the dish "the worst mashed potatoes I've ever tasted," comparing them to the sad versions served at school lunches. Many commenters concurred, calling Culver's mash disappointing, lacking in seasoning, and too liquidy in consistency. One critic even wrote, "They taste the way an antique store smells."

In another thread about the worst menu item from Culver's, four Redditors named the mashed potatoes as an offender, with one commenter likening them to an instant mash. In-depth reviews by taste testers also have not-so-nice things to say, calling the potatoes flavorless and not rich enough, and saying the gravy is reminiscent of lackluster store-bought versions. Why so much biting criticism? Looking at how Culver's mashed potatoes are made offers a solid explanation.