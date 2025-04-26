12 Chain Restaurant Side Dishes You Should Never Order

It's reasonable to conclude that consistency is the most important factor when visiting a chain restaurant. After all, the entire idea behind the many chain establishments across North America is that you'll get the same dish — with the same taste, packaging, and familiarity — no matter where you are. Unfortunately, not all menu items meet that standard from restaurant chains, and some side dishes always seem to be hit or miss.

Whether it's oddly textured dumplings from Cracker Barrel, a surprisingly bland and tough baked potato offered by Red Lobster, or broccoli that's rarely well-cooked from Olive Garden, some side dishes are known to be disappointing. Rather than enhancing your entree, these options will have you wishing you'd chosen differently.

Since ordering the wrong side dish can instantly bring down the enjoyment of your entire meal, we've rounded up some of the worst offenders among chain restaurant sides to save you the trouble of a bad meal. Keep reading for a closer look at chain restaurant side dishes you never should order, and why they don't cut it time and time again.