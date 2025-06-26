What Is Culver's Signature Sauce Made Of?

Many fast food joints have a signature or secret sauce. From McDonald's Big Mac sauce to Raising Cane's Cane's sauce, a signature sauce can be an important aspect of a restaurant's identity that brings customers back time and time again. At Culver's, many people dip their chicken tenders or coat their beef burgers in the chain's signature sauce, which is quite different from other brands. While many restaurants' secret sauces consist of some variation of ketchup, mustard, mayo, and barbeque sauce, Culver's describes its sauce as "creamy and tangy with notes of buttermilk, Parmesan cheese, a touch of spice and just a hint of savory bleu cheese."

Culver's doesn't fully explain what the sauce is made of, but the nutrition and allergen information gives a full ingredient list. The top three listed ingredients are soybean oil, cultured buttermilk, and Parmesan cheese, which makes sense given that buttermilk and Parmesan are the top two tasting notes. After that, the next ingredients are water, egg yolk, distilled vinegar, and blue cheese. It also contains small amounts of lots of different spices, including jalapeño and several other types of peppers, dried garlic, and onions. Because of this, the sauce is not safe for those with milk or egg allergies, but it is free from all other major allergens, including gluten. However, note that cross-contamination is almost always a possibility at a fast-food joint unless they take specific measures to avoid it, so be sure to ask the employees if you have a serious allergy.