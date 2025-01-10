The Best Regional Fast Food Chains Across The Country
One of the best things about traveling across the U.S. is getting to experience all kinds of regional delicacies. You may be familiar with some of the different regional barbecue styles, but there are plenty of obscure delights just waiting to be discovered. Unless you're from the Midwest or the Pacific Northwest, you may have never had jojos. Never heard of an Elmo Cola cocktail? Then you're likely not from Indiana.
Sure, there's something reassuring about consistency from national chains like McDonald's and Burger King. But where's the fun in that? Every state and region in the country has its own beloved fast food chains, so we wanted to shine the spotlight on the best of the best.
How did we choose? Some of these regional chains are so good they're getting national attention, and some have even decided to start shipping their products outside of their physical footprint. We also took into account where the locals go, what they miss when they leave, and what visitors recommend as a can't-miss experience.
Skyline Chili
Ever wonder what makes Cincinnati chili so unique? This magical concoction of chili, cheese, and other toppings served over spaghetti isn't just a regional specialty; it's sometimes called "Skyline chili" after the fast food chain serving up some of the best. Now with locations in Florida, Kentucky, and Indiana in addition to Ohio, Skyline Chili advertises its chili as being made from a "secret family recipe passed down through generations."
When Anthony Bourdain visited the chain, he called it "a mutant hybrid, a topping gone wild, a meaty, brown, beanless sauce that tastes of cinnamon." He came to the conclusion that it didn't even matter how it's made, it's just delicious. According to Redditors who live in the area, the smell of cooking chili lingers in the air, and if you're wondering if they really love it, take it from this Redditor who explained where it really comes from: "It cascades down from heaven and is canned by magic sloths in Fairfield."
In-N-Out
The good news about In-N-Out is that it doesn't need an introduction. This regional favorite is now spread across California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Colorado, and Idaho. Anyone wanting to experience their lunch served "Animal-Style" has plenty of opportunities to do so, and it's possible that once you do, you'll be a fan for life. Ever wonder where the term came from? The long-standing secret was revealed in Lynsi Snyder's, In-N-Out's president's book, "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger."
She wrote that the name was inspired by loud, over-the-top customers who were known for loud music and rambunctious behavior. Employees started calling them "animals," and when one particular customer sang the praises of one particular burger, the burger style was born. Those in-the-know say the burger is life-changing, and you just might believe them after trying one.
Whataburger
Fans of Texas favorite Whataburger take their fandom very, very seriously. Some have integrated the concept into their weddings, and real fans have not only t-shirts, but also Whataburger pajamas. And if you hate wrapping gifts, take a page from one fan who just asked their local store for some boxes in lieu of gift wrap.
The chain was originally founded way back in 1950, and it was such a hit that expansion happened very, very quickly and continued after founder Harmon Dobson's death in 1967. Dobson's children sold their stake in the company in 2019, and although there was some debate about how that would impact the 800-odd locations and the quality of the food, fans say that it's as good now as it always was. And as for the Whataburger family? Well, everyone's family at Whataburger.
TacoTime
Let's be clear here: There's actually two different TacoTime chains ... technically. The original TacoTime was founded by a World War II vet named Ron Fraedrick, who spent some time in Southern California before returning to his native Oregon with a plan to bring Mexican cuisine to the Pacific Northwest. That happened in 1960, but it wasn't long before his partner, Frank Tonkin Sr., so strongly disapproved of business practices that he split his own TacoTime franchise off to form TacoTime Northwest.
There's not much love lost between the two, either. In an interview with Seattle Met, fourth-generation TacoTimeNW head Robby Tonkin said, "You go to a Taco Time in Oregon — it's totally not related to us, and it's awful. It's very different from what we're doing." If there's one thing that fans of either chain seem to agree on, it's that no trip to TacoTime is complete without sampling the Mexi-Fries or, if you're at a Northwest location, the Tater Fries. They're basically tots — but they're perfect in every way.
Culver's
Culver's famous ButterBurger is a fast food item that might someday be up there with the Whopper in terms of name recognition. It's not surprising that the chain comes from Wisconsin and the heart of dairy country; it's renowned for cheese curds and fresh frozen custard, as well as shakes and Concrete Mixers, sundaes, malts, and floats. That all sounds delicious, right? Don't take our word for it: Culver's was name-dropped as Andrew Zimmern's gold standard for fast food burgers.
Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to stop by and sample some of the freshest fast food in the country. As of this writing, Culver's has grown to more than 1,000 locations in 26 different states. There's also a touring food truck that fans of fried cheese curds will not want to miss.
Zaxbys
Beloved chicken chain Zaxbys started out back in 1990 with a single restaurant and $16,000 in funding. As of this writing, Zaxby's has grown to more than 950 locations and it's continuing to spread at a reasonable but steady pace. In late 2024, it was announced that the chain was going to be heading farther north with locations opening in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Chicken is just part of what makes Zaxbys a regional favorite. Locations are also decorated with a nod toward ultra-local decor, and then, of course, there are the sauces. Customers have a plethora of dipping sauces to choose from, although there's a good chance you might find yourself defaulting to the signature Zax Sauce. It's downright delicious, and it was a major factor in why we put Zaxbys chicken sandwich at the top of our ranking of best fast food chicken sandwiches.
Ted's Hot Dogs
Buffalo might be best known for Buffalo wings, but locals know that the Western New York area has a thriving food scene. That includes ultra-local fast food chain Ted's Hot Dogs, which is beloved for its charcoal-grilled hot dogs. Add in some locally-made sausages, house-made and hand-battered onion rings, and a slew of dipping sauces, and you've got a total win. Ted's has been a staple for a long time, and here's a fun fact: Founder Theodore Spiro Liaros got his start out selling hot dogs from a horse-drawn cart. The first restaurant was established in 1927 and the rest is history.
Ted's might not have the sprawling reach that other chains might. But if you're not going to be in Western New York (or near the single, out-of-state Tempe, Arizona location) any time soon, you can still get a taste of this local favorite. Pick up a bottle of Ted's hot dog sauce on Amazon; it might just turn out to be a family favorite.
Swensons Drive-In
If you happen to be passing through some of Ohio's largest cities, you should definitely check out Swensons Drive-In. In addition to a menu that features some seriously delicious burgers, chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, and hot dogs, there's a rotating menu of specials and milkshakes that alone are enough to make the trip worth it. And yes, you can mix-and-match shake flavors for combinations like a peanut butter and banana shake or a mint coffee shake.
Another must-try are the Potato Teezers, especially if you love jalapeño and cheese. Fans swear by Swensons' creative sides, and if that's not your thing, there's also fried zucchini and fried mushrooms, too. Does breaking away from the standard, same-old French fries work? It does for Swensons, considering that the chain has been around since 1934.
Ward's
Spend any time at all on the Reddit forums for the state of Mississippi, and it's clear that Ward's isn't just a fast food chain. Ward's is the stuff of fond memories and traditions. When it came time for the state to remove some rather outdated imagery from its flag, some Redditors were down with replacing the Confederate flag with an image of meal from Ward's.
And it makes sense. Where else can you get homemade root beer? We're not just talking about drinking it out of a frosty mug — we're talking about buying it by the gallon. The chain is also well-known for some seriously delicious burgers that are topped with equally delicious chili. It was founded in 1978 and has expanded to 39 locations — though it has fans in every state.
Fosters Freeze
As of 2024, all Fosters Freeze locations are still in California. There was, however, at least a little bit of good news on the horizon for die-hard fans who had moved out of the area; there are been plans in the works to expand the franchise into neighboring states. The timing looks perfect, particularly because the walk-up ice cream and burger joint saw a massive jump in revenue around the pandemic when indoor dining options were limited. Add in the fact that the chain is renowned for fresh food that's sometimes compared to Culver's and it's a winning recipe.
Wondering what to get if you're going there? A burger is an absolute must, the mozzarella sticks are life-changing, and the crinkle-cut fries are a fan favorite. The chain also serves up some seriously incredible ice cream, whether you're a fan of a milkshake, sundae, dipped cones, or a Blizzard-style Twister, Fosters Freeze has it. And the chain has had a long time to perfect the menu; it first opened in 1946.
Zippy's
For anyone living in the lower 48, heading to Hawaii can be the trip of a lifetime. There's plenty to see, do, and eat, and even Gordon Ramsay has a (rather unexpected) food that he never skips when he's in Hawaii. Also on anyone's must-try list should be a meal or two from the state's favorite fast food chain: Zippy's. It serves dishes like lau lau, hamburger curry, Hawaiian stew, and a Kalua pig plate, so saying that it's not your typical fast food joint is something of an understatement.
Ask any Hawaii native where to go during a visit and you're likely to be told to head to Zippy's — and to make sure you try best-selling dishes, like the chili and the Zip Pac, which combines fish, fried chicken, Spam, and teriyaki beef on a single plate. Even better, the chain is still small, local, and community-minded at heart. It's even donated millions to Hawaiian charities.
Portillo's
Portillo's is a classic Midwestern, Chicago-based fast food chain that — to the benefit of the rest of the nation — has been rapidly expanding. In 2023, the chain announced that it had a 20-year expansion plan that included 920 new locations, which is huge for any chain — especially one that, at the time of the announcement, had about 70 locations.
Portillo's started with humble beginnings as a 1960s-era hot dog cart, and today, it's famous not only for holding onto that old-school vibe, but for serving up some seriously delicious hot dogs — especially the Chicago dog. The Italian-beef sandwich was Portillo's classic before it became famous. Add in some incredible milkshakes, salads that will have even the biggest salad cynic ordering them again, and some char-broiled burgers, and there's something for everyone — and it's all delicious.
Cook Out
Head down into the balmy states of the American Southeast and you'll immediately know why milkshakes are on the top of almost everyone's list when they're asked, "What do you get at Cook Out?" Other items worthy of mention include the burgers, Cajun fries, cheese fries, and the quesadillas. Those in-the-know have taken to social media to lament the fact that Cook Out doesn't yet have the same sprawling footprint as chains like McDonald's; there's plenty of people that believe Cook Out is so much better.
Cook Out got its start in North Carolina, and weirdly, the company is almost unimaginably private. There's never any big announcements as to future plans, nor is there official interaction from the company on social media. It's not even clear when the first one opened; some source claim 1987, while others think it's 1989. Regardless, it's a fast food chain that doesn't just put out good food, but has ingrained itself into Southern culture in the same way that cryptids like the rougarou or the Hopkinsville Goblins have. In other words, it's elusive, yet amazing.
Lion's Choice
Most Lion's Choice locations are centered around St. Louis, and although the chain hasn't expanded far beyond the area it was founded in back in 1967, it should. The chain was built around the goal of serving some seriously high-quality roast beef sandwiches. Although the menu has grown since then, the roast beef sandwich is still what's known as the "Original Meal." Add in a variety of loaded fries, and it's no surprise why this is a St. Louis favorite.
Questions about why Lion's Choice hasn't become a national favorite might have something to do with Arby's, but fans say the two chains are not even playing in the same division. Lion's Choice is lauded for house-made horseradish, fries that rival other fast food chains, and slow-roasted (and not weirdly shiny) roast beef. And it turns out that it also sells a grilled cheese sandwich that's beloved by vegetarians. There's something for everyone.
Boise Fry Co.
Even if you know all the tips and tricks for making better French fries at home, they probably still can't compare to the ones being served at your favorite fast food restaurant. And those favorites? They can't compare to the ones served at the Boise Fry Co. It's an Idaho-based chain where the burgers come second. There's plenty to love, including fries made from five different types of potatoes. It also has 10 different types of salts and multiple house-made sauces to choose from. You can get shoestring, curly, or homestyle fries, and if that doesn't sound amazing — well, then you're just impossible to please.
The chain also offers a vegan and a Funguy burger, making it a rarity in the fast food landscape. Vegetarians, rejoice! The only downside is that there are only six locations at the time of this writing, and that's a shame: Who doesn't love fries?
J.P. Licks
Love ice cream? Next time you're in Boston, be sure to stop by J.P. Licks. Named for Jamaica Plain — the home of founder Vince Petryk — J.P. Licks has won scores of awards for its outstanding ice cream. It hasn't expanded very far, geographically speaking, but that allows for better quality control — and that's important when it involves a product like ice cream. This local shop is also serving up cakes, pies, coffee, and other frozen treats, like brownie sundaes. You'll also find seasonal flavors like candy cane and cucumber.
It's the fun flavors that get J.P. Licks a lot of love on social media, and we'd go as far as to say that if you've never had a mojito sorbet, you haven't truly lived. It's also lauded for some delicious frozen yogurt, and any place that serves up treats that are perfectly safe for our canine companions is an absolute win. They're called Cow Paws, a peanut butter and honey-based, dairy-free sorbet that humans love, too!
Halo Burger
For more than 100 years, Halo Burger has been serving up some major favorites to customers in Michigan. Among the most popular are the Boston Cooler, the Detroit-born ginger ale and vanilla ice cream float that's traditionally made with Vernors — just like it is at Halo Burger. There's also the olive burger — which is exactly what it sounds like — and when you add in Flint Coney dogs and Wisconsin cheese curds, you've got a winning combination that's worth the trip.
Head to Reddit and you'll find a lot of love out there for Halo Burger, and some invaluable tips. Perhaps most important is the idea of using a straw, because once you start on one of those juicy, messy, olive-covered burgers, putting it down just isn't an option. Those who have moved away say that it's one of the things they miss about living in Michigan, and for those who stop by regularly, it's a must-visit sort of place.
Methodology
It's surprisingly tough to choose the best regional fast food chains: Everyone who grew up with a favorite has fond memories of it. So, in order to narrow things down, we did a few things. We looked at reviews and ratings on sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp, and at chatter on social media sites, to find out what chains locals spoke fondly of and which they would recommended to visitors. We also looked for spots that people would want to return to if they moved outside of the area.
We also looked at factors like longevity, as many of the spots on this list are approaching 50 and 100-year anniversaries. Finally, we took into account signature dishes or processes that set these chains apart from the others, and hope you'll agree that these are the best of the best.