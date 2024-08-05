Drink A Boston Cooler For A Lighter, Zestier Take On A Root Beer Float
We've all heard of the root beer float, but have you heard of the Boston Cooler? It's similar to a root beer float, except the root beer is swapped out for a different soda: ginger ale. However, unlike the root beer float, the Boston Cooler consists of the two ingredients — ice cream and ginger ale — being blended, rather than just the soda being poured over the scoops of ice cream. Traditionally, the drink is made with a specific brand of ginger ale, Vernors, which has a distinct taste that sets it apart. As for the ice cream, vanilla is the go-to flavor.
Interestingly, the Boston Cooler did not actually originate in Boston, but rather, in Detroit. The origin of the name remains a bit of a mystery — there are rumors that it was named after Detroit's Boston Boulevard or that it was named after the Boston Edison neighborhood in Detroit, but neither theory is known as the tried and true origin. To make things even murkier, the drink wasn't even initially tied to ginger ale — at one point, the name "Boston Cooler" could refer to the combination of ice cream with any soda.
Even root beer companies, interestingly enough, had advertisements for the treat. However, over time, ginger ale became the soda most associated with the Boston Cooler. Then, in 1967, Vernors trademarked the Boston Cooler, with the intention of selling a Boston Cooler ice cream bar — and thus, the sweet treat became the ginger ale and ice cream combination that we know it as today.
How to make and customize the Boston Cooler
Making the Boston Cooler is simple. All you need is 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream and one 12-ounce can of ginger ale, preferably Vernors, which we gave the top spot in our ranking of ginger ale brands. Add both ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. This will give you the traditional version of the sweet treat — a milkshake-like beverage that is gingery, creamy, and sweet all at the same time. However, there are also ways to customize the drink, if you're not a traditionalist.
For one, you can ditch the vanilla and switch up the ice cream flavor for something more unexpected and unique. In Tasting Table's guide for the best ice cream and soda pairings for the perfect float, we recommend pairing ginger ale (or ginger beer) with mango sorbet. Or, you can make the Boston Cooler boozy by adding a shot of vodka or your preferred liquor or liqueur. Additionally, feel free to add toppings to the surface of the drink, such as a dollop of whipped cream, along with sprinkles or a cherry.
Another idea is to make the drink a bit more like a root beer float. Instead of blending the ingredients, you can try simply pouring the ginger ale over the ice cream scoops for a different (but still delicious) experience. But whichever variation that you go with, make sure to utilize the surprising trick that makes a root beer float — and a Boston Cooler — taste better: Chill the glass you're serving the drink in.