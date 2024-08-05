Drink A Boston Cooler For A Lighter, Zestier Take On A Root Beer Float

We've all heard of the root beer float, but have you heard of the Boston Cooler? It's similar to a root beer float, except the root beer is swapped out for a different soda: ginger ale. However, unlike the root beer float, the Boston Cooler consists of the two ingredients — ice cream and ginger ale — being blended, rather than just the soda being poured over the scoops of ice cream. Traditionally, the drink is made with a specific brand of ginger ale, Vernors, which has a distinct taste that sets it apart. As for the ice cream, vanilla is the go-to flavor.

Interestingly, the Boston Cooler did not actually originate in Boston, but rather, in Detroit. The origin of the name remains a bit of a mystery — there are rumors that it was named after Detroit's Boston Boulevard or that it was named after the Boston Edison neighborhood in Detroit, but neither theory is known as the tried and true origin. To make things even murkier, the drink wasn't even initially tied to ginger ale — at one point, the name "Boston Cooler" could refer to the combination of ice cream with any soda.

Even root beer companies, interestingly enough, had advertisements for the treat. However, over time, ginger ale became the soda most associated with the Boston Cooler. Then, in 1967, Vernors trademarked the Boston Cooler, with the intention of selling a Boston Cooler ice cream bar — and thus, the sweet treat became the ginger ale and ice cream combination that we know it as today.