Jojos Are The Regional Take On Fried Potato Wedges That Are Next-Level Crispy

French fries are the benchmark of American comfort food, and there's been plenty of creative takes on them, from curly fries to tater tots. While most fried potato varieties are well known from coast to coast, jojos are a regional specialty exclusive to the Pacific North and Midwest that you'll want to try. Jojos are technically fried potato wedges, but the only characteristic they share with an average wedge is the shape. These thick-cut wedges get a decadent dusting of flour and seasonings before being thrown in a pressure fryer. The breaded exterior creates next-level crispiness, while pressure frying ensures that they have the most succulent, pillowy interiors.

Like a pressure cooker, pressure fryers are deep, round vats with pressurized tops that trap heat and moisture. Unlike the open vats of oil and metal baskets used for conventional deep frying, pressure fryers were engineered to fry chicken quickly at ultra-high temperatures. In fact, jojos and fried chicken go hand in hand; jojos are fried in the same oil used to fry the chicken, further enhancing their savory flavor.

While you'd usually purchase french fries at a restaurant or burger stand, you won't find jojos on restaurant and fast food menus. Instead, they're common fixtures at deli counters, grocery stores, county fairs, and gas stations throughout the Midwest and Pacific Northwest. Plus they're cheaper than your standard order of fries. A tasty batch of jojos will make every mundane grocery or gas trip a cause for celebration!