How The Elmo Cola Cocktail Became Indiana's Regional Drink

St. Elmo's Steakhouse has been an Indiana icon since 1902, but it's only within the last few years that the storied restaurant spawned a cocktail icon. The restaurant has long been revered for its history, its tourism-generating contribution to the Indianapolis culinary scene, and for being one of the best steak destinations in the United States. But even for such a legendary business, there's room for a refresh — a bit of viral buzz, a hook to engage a new generation of patrons, another selling point to add to the business. And that, for St. Elmo's Steakhouse, has been the Elmo Cola.

How did a midwestern steakhouse over a century old suddenly become known nationwide for a cocktail? The drink lit up traditional media and social media alike by early 2020; in the months before that, father-and-son owners of St. Elmo's, Stephen and Craig Huse, hired a hospitality consultant named Tim Kirkland to both train staff and reinvigorate their cocktail menu with a few new additions. One of Kirkland's drink ideas was the Elmo Cola: bourbon infused with vanilla, maraschino cherries, and cherry juice, topped with Coca-Cola. Decadent yet simple and boozy yet nostalgic with those childhood-like sweet flavors, the tipple was an instant hit. According to Punch, St. Elmo's sells about 75 of the cocktail per night, and people both in Indianapolis and far outside of it have taken notice, with copycat Elmo Colas popping up on Instagram, recipes published in respected cocktail references, and an overall adoption of Elmo Cola as Indiana's best-known drink.

