St. Elmo Steakhouse Has Been An Indianapolis Institution Since 1902

Fortunate restaurants manage to stay in business longer than the first year, and according to a 2005 study published in the Cornell Hotel and Restaurant Administration Quarterly, the luckiest 40% may still be in business three to five years later. So, keeping the stoves lit for more than 120 years is a remarkable milestone for the St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Through a succession of dedicated restaurateurs, the landmark establishment has served politicians, businessmen, athletes, and performers — along with the rest of us — its signature chops and cocktails with what the owners call "classic turn-of-the-century Chicago saloon" style. That would be the turn of the 20th century, of course!

St. Elmo Steak House is consistently mentioned among the best steakhouses in the United States and even won the coveted James Beard Foundation's America's Classics award in 2012. So, what does it take to stay on the top of that list? Renovations that keep the original speakeasy atmosphere in mind, along with an unwavering commitment to warm customer service and fair prices, according to former owner Harry Roth.