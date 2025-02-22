14 Best Fast Food Restaurants For A Gluten-Free Meal

If you eat gluten-free, you know just how difficult it can be to find a place to get a quick meal. I've struggled with this firsthand, as someone who has a gluten allergy and is also on-the-go quite often. Many fast food restaurants serve things like sandwiches, pizza, breaded chicken, and other gluten-filled items. From the outside, it can truly seem like there are zero gluten-free options available.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, I've discovered that there are a lot more options out there than one might think. From restaurants that offer actual gluten-free alternatives, like gluten-free buns, grilled versus breaded chicken, and packaged gluten-free sides — you may be shocked that you didn't know certain fast food spots offered these options. On the other hand, there are many meals available at popular restaurants that offer naturally gluten-free options, ones that you may not have even considered.

I've combed through tons of fast food restaurants throughout the country, and have compiled a list of 14 spots that offer at least one full, gluten-free meal that you can enjoy (though many offer more than just one). I've made sure to only include restaurants that have many locations, that way the chances of you having access to the restaurants are higher. Lastly, many of these are not celiac or cross-contamination safe, however I will be sure to note when one is.

Advertisement