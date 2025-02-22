14 Best Fast Food Restaurants For A Gluten-Free Meal
If you eat gluten-free, you know just how difficult it can be to find a place to get a quick meal. I've struggled with this firsthand, as someone who has a gluten allergy and is also on-the-go quite often. Many fast food restaurants serve things like sandwiches, pizza, breaded chicken, and other gluten-filled items. From the outside, it can truly seem like there are zero gluten-free options available.
Surprisingly, I've discovered that there are a lot more options out there than one might think. From restaurants that offer actual gluten-free alternatives, like gluten-free buns, grilled versus breaded chicken, and packaged gluten-free sides — you may be shocked that you didn't know certain fast food spots offered these options. On the other hand, there are many meals available at popular restaurants that offer naturally gluten-free options, ones that you may not have even considered.
I've combed through tons of fast food restaurants throughout the country, and have compiled a list of 14 spots that offer at least one full, gluten-free meal that you can enjoy (though many offer more than just one). I've made sure to only include restaurants that have many locations, that way the chances of you having access to the restaurants are higher. Lastly, many of these are not celiac or cross-contamination safe, however I will be sure to note when one is.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack is known for its classic cheeseburgers and addicting milkshakes. It's also a great spot to grab a serving of crinkled cheese fries or a hot dog. Whatever you're in the mood for, I am excited to share that you can still enjoy Shake Shack if you follow a gluten-free diet.
When it comes to ordering, you have a few options to choose from. You can get any of the regular burgers on the menu (there are about seven variations of burgers to choose from that are gluten-free) and can get them made with either a lettuce bun wrap or a gluten-free bun. I recently tried a Shackburger with a gluten-free bun, and I thought that it tasted absolutely amazing. I enjoyed that the bun wasn't crumbling and falling apart as I ate it, which tends to happen often with gluten-free options. If you're not in the mood for a hamburger, you can also order a hot dog with a lettuce wrap as well.
When it comes to the french fries at Shake Shack, they are gluten-free. Please note, however, that they are fried in the same oil that some gluten containing products are fried in, so they are not safe for people with celiac disease. You can also order frozen custard in a cup, as well as milkshakes that don't add in any gluten-containing ingredients like brownie bites or cookies.
Jersey Mike's
If you're a sandwich and sub lover, Jersey Mike's is a place you can depend on for a gluten-free meal that you'll enjoy. Jersey Mike's offers a few different ways where you can order your sub to be gluten-free. First, you can get the sub with gluten-free bread. The restaurant uses Udi's bread, which I have personally enjoyed. However, I will suggest that you don't get a sandwich prepared "Mike's Way." This means that you get a large serving of oil and vinegar on the sandwich, which unfortunately makes the gluten-free bread tend to fall apart a bit. Instead, order your sandwich without the oil and vinegar, and you will enjoy it much more.
Another option, which is actually my favorite, is to order your sandwich in a bowl instead. When I get this order, I bring it home and use my favorite corn-based tortilla chips and eat my bowl like a dip. The best sandwich for this is one of the chicken or beef cheesesteaks, which are gluten-free and taste great with a tortilla chip. Lastly, Jersey Mike's sells Udi's Snickerdoodles as a side, allowing you to finish off your meal with a sweet treat. While preparing your meal, the staff will change their gloves, cookware, and more to make sure that your meal is free of cross-contamination, making it a spot that is safe for celiacs.
Chick-fil-A
One of the most upsetting things about eating gluten-free is that there are rarely places where you can get gluten-free chicken nuggets. Unfortunately, there still aren't any widespread fast food restaurants that offer this as a menu item, but Chick-fil-A definitely gets the closest. Here, you can get an order of grilled chicken nuggets and french fries, which can honestly taste just as good when you dip them in the famous Chick-fil-A sauce.
Other gluten-free options include the grilled chicken fillet sandwich that can be made with a gluten-free bun, the market salad, the Cobb salad, or the spicy Southwest chicken salad. There are also breakfast options, which is an incredibly rare find in the gluten-free world. Here, you can get either the hash brown scramble bowl with either sausage or grilled fillet. The waffle potato fries are gluten-free as well, so you can get them as a side with any of your meals. You could also opt for more obviously gluten-free sides, like the berry parfait, fruit cup, apple sauce, or kale crunch. Please note that there is risk of cross-contamination at Chick-fil-A, so if you have celiac disease, it may not be the best choice for you.
Chipotle
For Mexican-inspired cuisine, you can head to Chipotle for a filling gluten-free meal. At Chipotle, the most popular thing to get is the burrito bowl — which is basically a burrito deconstructed into a bowl, without the flour tortilla. A staff member will fill the bowl with any ingredients that you ask to be placed inside the bowl, making it completely customizable. On Chipotle's website, there is an extremely handy section that allows you to see every single item that they offer, and what allergens are in each item. That way, you can plan ahead with what you want to add into your bowl.
One thing that I really appreciate about Chipotle is that there are more gluten-free ingredients available than there are gluten-filled ingredients — a rare occurrence in the gluten-free world. The only items that you need to watch out for are the flour tortillas. There are corn tortillas available, and the tortilla chips are made from corn as well. Along with your customized bowl, you can also enjoy a side of queso, which is also gluten-free.
Wendy's
Wendy's is one of the most commonly seen fast food restaurants around the country — with close to 6,000 locations across all 50 states. While the chances of you passing a Wendy's while on a road trip or visiting a new city is pretty high, it's great to know that there are a few items on the menu that you can have for a meal.
Unfortunately, Wendy's doesn't have any gluten-free alternatives for the buns on its iconic square burgers. You can, however, grab yourself the taco salad as a filling meal. This salad contains romaine lettuce, chili, chili lime seasoned tortilla chips (which are corn based), and is topped with a creamy salsa dressing. This salad is nice and filling, with 500 calories total — making it a complete meal. If you're in the mood for something lighter, there are also many variations of baked potatoes on the menu that are gluten-free as well. For dessert, the famous Wendy's Frosty is a great choice, and it's naturally gluten-free.
Five Guys
For those with celiac disease, Five Guys is a great fast food spot to try out. It's one of the fast food restaurants out there that also makes it food completely fresh, not frozen, which gives it an extra plus in my book. Now, I'm completely fond of the Five Guys burgers. I love that they aren't too thick yet not too thin, don't feel drenched in fat, and have the American cheese on top that just hits the spot every time. Sadly, Five Guys doesn't offer gluten-free buns, however you can order any burger that you want either with a lettuce wrap or in a bowl.
Although not having bread is a bummer, I actually enjoy the Five Guys burger with the lettuce wrap. It's an entirely different taste and texture than what you might be used to, but it still allows me to enjoy the taste of the fresh burger patties while it still being a finger food. The burgers don't contain any extra ingredients that could contain gluten, and the french fries are fried in their own designated fryer. One gluten-free blogger tested the food at Five Guys with The Nima Sensor, which can sense gluten in food, and everything came back clear. With low risk for cross-contamination, this is a safe bet for those with severe gluten allergies.
Starbucks
We all know that Starbucks is quite literally everywhere. There are over 16,000 locations spread throughout the country — so when you're in a pinch for food, it would be extremely helpful to know what you can get at Starbucks that is gluten-free. There are many breakfast sandwiches on the menu at Starbucks, and none of them are available with gluten-free bread. Luckily, there are the egg bites — which are not only absolutely delicious (in my opinion), but gluten-free as well.
The Starbucks egg bites come in three different flavors: bacon and Gruyère, roasted red pepper, and kale and mushroom. I've tried all three of these flavors, and have enjoyed them each immensely. I love how creamy they are (which is from the cottage cheese that is mixed in), and how filling they can be. This has been a huge game changer for me, especially when traveling. You can almost always count on a Starbucks being in an airport, large train station, or center of a town or city. When getting drinks at Starbucks, please note that many of the blended or shaken drinks are used in the same containers that other clearly gluten-containing drinks are made, so make sure that you are mindful of that when choosing a drink to go along with your egg bites.
Taco Bell
I never even considered that Taco Bell would have any gluten-free items on the menu, because I figured that every taco would be made with flour tortillas. To my surprise, there are actually multiple meals that you can get at Taco Bell that are gluten-free.
If you want to go for the gold and get a classic taco at Taco Bell, you can either order the Crunchy Taco or the Doritos Locos Taco. Both are customizable with many upgrades, and all of the add-ons are gluten-free – except the fries, which are seasoned with a wheat-based seasoning. Since these tacos are made with a crunchy corn-based tortilla, it's all naturally gluten-free! If you're not entirely in the mood for a taco, you can also opt for one of the bowls. These bowls are filled with rice, beans, roasted chicken, lettuce, cabbage, cheese, and other delicious toppings. There are also some sides that are gluten-free at Taco Bell as well, like hash browns, seasoned rice, chips, and guacamole.
Panera Bread
Panera Bread is known for its absolutely delicious bread, especially its famous sourdough. Sadly, there are many delicious things on the menu that gluten-free eaters can't enjoy. This doesn't mean you need to write off the restaurant all together, however. On the website, you can filter through the menu by clicking "wheat allergy," and the site will dim out any of the menu items that contain gluten.
I find the salads at Panera Bread to be absolutely delicious — and there are many that you can choose from that are gluten-free. There is the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, Green Goddess Cobb Salad, Southwest Chicken Ranch Salad, Greek Salad, and Ranch Cobb Salad. Each of these salads can also be customized to add or take away certain ingredients that you don't want, but at the base, they are gluten-free. This is a great option if you need something gluten-free but you're also looking to have a more health-conscious meal that is filled with vegetables and protein.
Subway
I can't think of the fast food chain Subway without singing "Subway, eat fresh" in my head. This is an extremely widespread fast food chain that has over 20,000 locations in the United States. It's commonly seen in airports, train stations, and on the streets of every state across the country. With such easy access to the restaurant, and many sandwiches on the menu, I'm glad to report that there are some gluten-free options at Subway.
You can get virtually any sandwich on the menu (most have naturally gluten-free ingredients) placed on gluten-free bread. The bread is only available for the 6-inch subs, so make sure you're aware of that before planning your meal. You can also order a Protein Bowl, which is basically all of the contents of a footlong sub placed into a bowl. These are also incredibly customizable, where you can not only choose which ingredients you want or don't want, but you can also control how much of each ingredient you prefer. It's great to know that this option exists, so if you're in a pinch for some subsistence, Subway has got your gluten-free needs covered.
Culver's
Culver's has over 1,000 locations in 27 different states, and was rated as one of Tasting Table's best regional fast food chains. Famous for its Butterburger, Culver's is actually a great place for people who are gluten-free to get a filling meal. If you want to experience the restaurant's top meal, the Butterburger can be ordered with a gluten-free bun. This burger, which is made from fresh and never frozen beef, has all gluten-free toppings, including Wisconsin cheese.
If you're not in the mood for a burger, there are still other options at Culver's. For a salad, you can order the Chicken Cashew, Cranberry Bacon Bleu, and Garden Fresco all with grilled chicken. You can also opt for some soup, with options like George's Chili, Baja Chicken Enchilada, Broccoli Cheese, and Potato Au Gratin. The fun doesn't stop there, either. If you're still hungry, you can finish off your meal with a chocolate or vanilla custard, shake, or root beer float.
In-N-Out
When heading over towards the West Coast, In-N-Out is always my top priority. Luckily, once I began to eat gluten-free, this priority didn't need to change. If you're craving a classic like the In-N-Out Double Double – all you need to do is order it "protein style." This means that the burger is served wrapped in lettuce, instead of with a bun. What I like about In-N-Out's protein style option is that the lettuce leaf wrap is actually quite thick and substantial. It doesn't completely fall apart as you bite into the burger, allowing you to enjoy it the same way you would enjoy a regular burger.
There's good news for those with celiac disease, as well. The french fries at In-N-Out are made in a dedicated fryer, which ensures that there is no risk of cross contamination while they cook. You can also order the fries to be made animal style, which means they are covered in cheese, grilled onions, and fry sauce. As if that wasn't enough, you can top your meal off with a chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry milkshake.
Zaxby's
Zaxby's is a popular fast food chain in the Southeast part of the United States. It's known for its chicken dishes, many of which are unfortunately breaded. The great news is, if you are a fan of traditional chicken wings, Zaxby's has got you covered. There are many restaurants out there that coat chicken wings in flour before cooking, but Zaxby's isn't one of them. Instead, the traditional wings are fried in oil and covered with your sauce of choice. For hot sauce, you can have wimpy, tongue torch, or nuclear level sauces. There is also hot honey mustard and barbecue available. Do not order these wings with the sweet and spicy or teriyaki sauce, however, because those sauces do contain gluten.
To go along with your traditional wings, you can also order the plain crinkle french fries. These are some of my absolutely favorite fast food french fries on the market, mainly because they are always nice and crispy. They also come with a signature seasoning salt. I recommend asking for extra seasoning on the side — then you can dip your fries into the seasoning for an extra burst of flavor.
Domino's
One type of food that is hard to get right in the gluten-free world is pizza. Especially when it comes to your usual mom and pop pizza shop — the odds of finding a gluten-free crust are few and far between. Luckily, we have Domino's, which offers a gluten-free crust pizza that you can completely customize yourself. This pizza comes in a personal pizza size, so if you're ordering for more than one person, make sure to get more than one pie.
Although you can customize your gluten-free crust to have whatever you'd like on top of it, I want to make sure that you're aware that the Alfredo sauce as well as the spinach and feta both contain gluten, so be sure to not include those in your customization. The crust is manufactured in a factory that is certified to be gluten-free, however there is still a possibility of cross-contamination. I personally love that Domino's has this option, especially for when I am attending an event where pizza is being ordered. It makes it nice and simple that I can find a local Domino's, place an order for my personal gluten-free pizza, and the worry of not having any food available to eat melts away.