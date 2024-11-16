Why Panera's Sourdough Bread Is Such A Big Deal

Panera Bread, formerly known as the St. Louis Bread Company, currently has over 2,000 locations in the United States alone. That's a lot of bread bowls! Eating from a bowl made of bread is plenty charming, but what makes this Panera menu item so special is actually the dough — its 36-year-old sourdough starter, to be exact. That's right, the company still uses the exact same sourdough starter as the very first Panera Bread location did over three decades ago.

Advertisement

Available in the iconic bowl and as a regular loaf, Panera's sourdough stands out amongst the other artisan bread options on its menu. Fans of sourdough know there's nothing like tearing into that crackly crust to reveal a chewy, fluffy, tangy center. The science behind what makes this unique bread is quite interesting. Sourdough starter is actually a living thing; it's a mix of flour and water that, if nurtured properly, turns into a growing, bubbly, bread ecosystem thanks to the process of fermentation. The "sour" part comes from the acids, alcohols, and proteins that are created by the fermentation and contribute to that truly one-of-a-kind flavor. No two starters will taste exactly alike because the microbes and yeasts produced create different flavor profiles. So, by using the original starter from its first ever location, Panera is preserving the unique flavor that only its sourdough bread can have.

Advertisement