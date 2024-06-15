What It Was Like To Eat At The First Panera Bread

The combination bakery and cafe known far and wide as Panera Bread has undergone a weighty transformation in recent years. As part of its biggest menu change in history — which rolled out in April 2024 — the chain welcomed nine brand new items while simultaneously axing other specific selections and entire categories like flatbreads and Meditteranean bowls.

This wave of menu shifts has been labeled "the new era at Panera". But have you ever wondered what it was like to eat at the chain during its very first era? Spoiler alert: It hasn't always been stocked with such a diverse list of fares, and a welcoming ambiance wasn't always a top priority. The bakery's first location, founded by Ken Rosenthal, officially opened in Kirkwood, Missouri in 1987 under the name St. Louis Bread Company. The company was born during a decade most well-known for the rise of consumerism, blockbuster movies, and, most importantly, the introduction of personal computers.

Back then, the shop's main purpose was to put "a loaf of bread in every arm" and supply customers with only the freshest baked goods. Although this original flagship store is no longer in business (it relocated across the street to acquire more space), the brand itself has done more than survive — it has thrived. Let's take a journey back in time to see how the bread company, which now stands at over 2,100 locations strong, first rose to greatness.