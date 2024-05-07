Panera Finally Decides To Discontinue Its Controversial Charged Lemonades

After being embroiled in several legal battles over the effects of its charged lemonade, Panera has finally decided to discontinue the drinks. The decision comes less than four months after Panera faced a third lawsuit over its controversial charged lemonades.

Panera released its Charged Sips in April 2022, joining the growing energy drink market. The rollout was introduced alongside a subscription deal that allowed customers to get unlimited refills on drinks. In September 2022, 21-year-old Sarah Katz died after drinking a large amount of the caffeinated lemonade, resulting in Panera's charged lemonade becoming the center of a lawsuit. The next month, 46-year-old Dennis Brown died on a walk home after drinking three cups of the charged lemonade. Both Katz and Brown's deaths were a result of cardiac arrest. Following the second wrongful death lawsuit over its charged lemonades, the soup and sandwich chain got rid of the self-serve options, placing the drinks behind the counter instead. Now, it's pulling them completely.

The discontinuation comes with more menu changes for the company, which it called a "new era" on the Panera website. Along with new menu items, Panera says that it's more focused on listening to its customers. In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, a spokesperson said that some of the changes involve new low-sugar and low-caffeine drink options to replace the charged lemonades.