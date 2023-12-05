Panera Bread Faces A Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Its Charged Lemonade

The Charged Sips plant-based beverages are currently available in strawberry lemon mint lemonade, mango yuzu citrus lemonade, and blood orange flavors. The drink contains 390 milligrams of caffeine for a large. And, when ordered without ice, that number could be even higher. The Charged Lemonades are not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, or women who are breastfeeding or pregnant, according to a statement on Panera Bread's website at the time of this publication. For reference, an 8-ounce cup of coffee typically contains an average of 95 milligrams of caffeine depending on the variety and an 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull has 80 milligrams of caffeine.

Following the first lawsuit involving the highly-caffeinated lemonade, Panera Bread changed the beverage description in October to state the caffeine content and that it should be avoided by certain consumers both online and in its stores. To help you make the best decision on trying this drink at Panera Bread, 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is thought to be a safe amount for most adults per the Food and Drug Administration. And if you think you have overconsumed caffeine, watch out for signs of a fast heart rate, anxiousness, jitters, and nausea among other symptoms per FDA guidelines.