Is Panera's Sourdough Bread Actually Real?

Much like Panera's lackluster rewards program, Panera's sourdough is similarly disappointing — it isn't real sourdough. Sourdough is the oldest enduring type of bread. Rather than using baker's yeast as the leavening agent, true sourdough is a microbial orchestra of sourdough starter that ferments over time, producing natural yeast and acidity. Flour, water, and salt are fermented by a live culture of lactic acid bacteria, which feed on the yeast, transforming the bread and creating its signature sour tang.

True sourdough needs to rise for 12 to 24 hours and ferment for another 18 to 36. Alas, the industrial world doesn't have time to wait around for natural processes like these to take place. Instead, manufactured bread-making mimics the results of natural fermentation via synthetic additives and vigorous kneading, abridging the complex process into a single hour. This is called the Chorleywood method, and it creates a consistent, readily accessible, but ultimately lower-quality product.

Manufacturing also reduces the number of bioavailable vitamins and minerals, making the bread far less nutritional and harder to digest. Long fermentation is what makes bread molecules digestible to many gluten-sensitive consumers. To find true sourdough, you're better off swinging by your local small-scale bakery or farmers market, and don't be afraid to ask questions. Anybody who's making sourdough loaves the old-fashioned way will be excited to tell you all about their cultured starter, which you won't find at Panera.