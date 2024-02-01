What's The Deal With Panera's Rewards Program? Customers Are Weighing In

Panera Bread was my first job ever. Specifically, a Panera Bread at a travel plaza, where I worked the closing shift behind the register three days a week after school. The word "glamorous" comes to mind, as do noxious ideations surrounding the sempiternal grind of the capitalist machine and the age-old Sisyphian question, "What is free will?" But, beyond that, during my tenure slinging Cinnamon Crunch Bagels and Med Veg sammies (hold the peppadew peppers), one insatiable beast with which I found myself face-to-face daily was the Panera Rewards Card.

As a general rule, Panera rewards vary based on how often you visit and how much you spend per visit. But, if you've noticed a decline in how "good" those rewards are over the past few years, you aren't alone. One thread on the subreddit r/Panera, damningly titled "Panera Rewards are Bottom of the Barrel," posted a screenshot of the rewards redemption page on the Panera mobile app, and the offered "prizes" included $1 off a beverage, breakfast sandwich, or bowl of mac and cheese. Thanks for the crumb! We appreciate your business, valued loyal customer.

One commenter lamented, "When I was teenager, you'd get a free half soup/half sandwich sooo regularly wtfff." Another thread on r/Panera similarly vents, "I just noticed instead of getting a free soup from the occasional app rewards I get a free bagel. And instead of 2 dollars off for a soup I get 1 dollar off a soup now."