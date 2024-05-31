12 Subway Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

Subway's story of crafting footlong sub sandwiches made with fresh ingredients dates back to 1965. The establishment originally went by Pete's Super Submarines. It was later shortened to Pete's Subway to avoid customer confusion, and then just Subway — the moniker that has helped to make the franchise a global sensation.

Another key difference between the chain then and now is, obviously, price. In the 1960s, one of the chain's 12-inch sandwiches would have set you back $0.69. Over the years, that rate graduated to $5 — the cost that became the company's entire marketing strategy and personality for years. If you're anything like me, then you likely still have the catchy, yet maddening, "five dollar, five dollar, five dollar footlooongs" jingle stuck in your head.

Now, thanks to inflation, prices have crept up even further. But, that hasn't stopped people from flocking to the green and yellow storefronts for quick meals and the novelty of building their very own custom sammie. Of course, pre-built sandwiches have always been an option as well, and the chain's menu is chock full of new and revamped menu choices under its successful Subway Series — as well as brand new wraps and the footlong collection of snacks and desserts.

I recently ditched my go-to classic sub to give some of these new sandwiches and wraps a try. Each was judged based on freshness, balance, and creativity of flavor combinations in order to uncover what choices are best during this new era of Subway.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.