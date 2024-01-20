Subway Debuts Footlong Collection With Churros, Pretzels, And Cookies

In what's cleverly dubbed the Sidekicks collection, Subway is debuting a trio of sweet footlong snacks to accompany its well-established footlong sandwiches. Beginning January 22, fans of Subway chocolate chip cookies get a 12-inch-long version of them in nationwide stores, accompanied by some fan faves from Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's. The classic shopping mall snacks joining this collection in footlong iterations include Cinnabon churros and Auntie Anne's pretzels, available in this super-sized stick form only at Subway stores.

With brief sneak peeks in 2022 and 2023, the Footlong Cookie, described as thick and gooey with loads of chocolate chips, finally takes a permanent slot on nationwide menus at a $5 price point. The Cinnabon Footlong Churro enters at $2 and features the exclusive Makara cinnamon grown in Indonesia, an ingredient that also appears in Cinnabon's beloved cinnamon rolls. The third newbie is the Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel for $3, a new incarnation of its classic pretzel, now served with Subway's Honey Mustard for dipping.

In a company news release, Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America, notes the company's decades-long footlong expertise now culminating in the Sidekicks collaboration, predicting that 2024 "may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story." Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's are owned by Focus Brands.