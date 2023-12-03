Subway Adds A Footlong Cookie At Some Locations For National Cookie Day

If you were one of many dejected Subway fans in 2022 when the chain featured a massive cookie only in a single Miami store, for only a few hours, your turn has finally come. The cookie is back, this time initially in one of four lucky American cities. It's been a year's long wait, but the payoff will be sweet — and big.

For National Cookie Day 2023, which occurs on December 4, Subway is offering an enhanced version of its original 2022 footlong chocolate chip cookie. Mimicking the style of its typical, oblong sandwich bun, this cookie measures 12 inches end to end, with chewy, gooey, goodness spanning the length, width, and depth.

Customers in Chicago, New York City, Dallas, and Miami have an opportunity to try Subway's footlong chocolate chip cookie at no cost at a single location in each city on National Cookie Day between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. until supplies run out. But it's not just a cookie grab; customers will get one of the giant cookies when they purchase its counterpart, a footlong sub sandwich. The good news is that the very shareable-sized cookie will be free with that purchase.

Even better news is that, according to a company press release, Subway has plans for the footlong cookie to become part of its permanent menu, reportedly in 2024. For the hoopla on National Cookie Day, there are a few things to expect when visiting the chosen locations, plus some info on more cookie-love through December.