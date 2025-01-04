9 Facts You Didn't Know About In-N-Out's Double-Double

In-N-Out's Double-Double sits in the pantheon of the best fast-food double cheeseburgers. With accolades expressed in Reddit threads and from Anthony Bourdain, it's an all-around beloved California classic. The Double-Double is made with two 100% beef patties, two slices of American cheese, fresh onions (or grilled), crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and In-N-Out's special sauce, served on toasted buns. Today, you can find gourmet burgers, smash burgers, and every other burger style in between, but the Double-Double holds its own. It hasn't changed in almost 60 years and is still many people's favorite.

Simplicity surely has something to do with its everlasting appeal. The California chain believes that doing one thing right and sticking to the basics is the formula for success. When you visit an In-N-Out location, which can only be found on the West Coast, expect to find the same delicious burger and a long line of cars in its drive-thru. It makes you wonder how this no-frills hamburger became a pop culture phenomenon. Fortunately, we did some digging and found some interesting facts you might not know about In-N-Out's Double-Double.