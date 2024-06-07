What Makes A Gourmet Burger Stand Out From The Rest

Not much can top biting into a juicy, freshly cooked burger from your favorite fast food joint — except perhaps having a gourmet burger. Sure, it's a little more expensive to buy or prepare but imagine the pleasure of eating something extraordinary. There are notable differences between these two kinds of burgers, and the biggest is how the gourmet version elevates each element and step in the process of making a burger. The attention paid to how each ingredient is sourced, prepared, and cooked is meant to create a harmony of flavors and textures that transforms an American staple into a next level treat.

It all starts from the burger's main star — the patty. A gourmet patty must be made with high-quality beef and have around 25% fat. When heated, fat releases volatile compounds that give meat its recognizable flavor. This is why buying pricey cuts isn't necessary. In fact, chefs often create their own burger blends that combine various cuts and seasonings to hit the right ratio of lean meat to fat for maximum flavor.

A common recommendation is to go with the leaner grass-fed beef because it's believed to be healthier. However, studies show that both grass-fed and grain-fed beef are similar sources of essential nutrients, with the latter having more flavor-enhancing fat. Going with either is a personal preference. What's more important is knowing where the beef was sourced to determine its quality.