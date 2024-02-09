An Expert Explains Why You Don't Need To Splurge On Pricey Beef For The Best Burgers

There is a hard-to-counter tendency in cooking that says more expensive ingredients are always going to be better, and that extends to the beef cuts in burgers. While your average person may be grabbing some ground chuck, splashy recipes and high-end retailers will promote things like ground filet mignon or wagyu beef. It's understandable that someone might be drawn to a pricey cut of beef to treat themselves to a fancy burger. After all, aren't those things more expensive because they taste better? Well if you think that way, you aren't quite wrong. That said, you also have to consider how you make and eat a burger and that the qualities that make a steak good aren't always going to be the same as what will make great ground beef. So we reached out to Sherry E. Cardoso, culinary director at Patti Ann's in Brooklyn, to get some info on when you should and shouldn't splurge on beef for burgers.

If you are getting ready to grind some beef for a burger Cardoso warns, "There are prime cuts of meat that would go unnoticed if turned into a burger patty, such as prime rib, New York strip loin, hanger, or flank steak." Grinding beef tends to level the playing field, and the cheese and sauces on a burger can overwhelm the subtle differences in flavor. Cradoso adds that while "the everyday cook might think that the more luxurious cuts would result in a better burger," they would be wrong.