14 Celebrity Chef Burger Blends You Need To Try At Least Once

You, like many of us, might have been making burgers by reaching for a package of pre-ground beef at your grocery store and calling it a day. With more and more home cooks looking for ways to be more hands-on in the kitchen, many of us are looking at how we can perfect our own burger blends. There are a lot of reasons for this, from rising food costs to wanting more control over what we're eating to simply wanting a better burger.

We've looked to some of our most popular celebrity chefs to see how they make some of their favorite burger blends and we found some good ones for you. As different as the toppings are, there are a few constants with the burgers themselves. Grinding fresh meat seems to be one of the most important things you can do for taste and quality, whether you invest in the equipment yourself or get friendly with your local butcher. Next, touch that meat as little as possible to keep it tender and juicy. Finally, sometimes all a perfect patty needs is a little salt. Let's dive into some delicious burger blends.