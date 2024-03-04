Smash Burgers Are Better Than Regular Burgers: Here's Why

Smash burgers have risen to the forefront of the burger scene in recent years. For the uninitiated, a smash burger is a basic cheeseburger with a patty that has been literally smashed and flattened on the grill or flat top as it's cooked. These juicy, crusty, and super thin patties are usually served simple — layered two or three patties-high and stacked with cheese and minimal accouterments. Smash burgers have amassed an exponentially growing following as of late, with purveyors and innumerable variants of the sandwich popping up all over the world. But are smash burgers really deserving of all that hype, and what about these burgers has contributed to their surging popularity?

We're here to answer all your burning, caramelizing questions to the best of our burger-loving ability. While we can't decide for everyone, we believe the age-old question, "To smash or not to smash?" leans stronger in one direction than another, and we're here to make the case for why smash burgers are far superior.