The Exact Difference Between Ground Chuck And Ground Beef

Cheap, versatile and full of flavor, it's little wonder that ground beef forms the basis for so many great recipes. But if you find yourself hovering over the meat section in the supermarket, trying to work out if what your dish actually needs is ground chuck, you won't be the only one.

What makes the comparison of ground chuck vs ground beef so confusing is that both are technically ground beef. Consider ground beef the umbrella term, if you will. Ground chuck is a specific subcategory. Ground chuck is made from only the chuck steak, whereas ground beef can be made from a number of different cuts of meat, and more than likely is made up of a combination.

Depending on the exact content of the ground beef, you'll usually find that it differs with ground chuck in fat content, flavor, texture, and price. And as a result of this, the two products have different strengths when it comes to choosing one or the other for your recipe.